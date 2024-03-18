5 easy ways to live a luxury life in GTA Online (2024)

Rockstar Games has provided many ways to live a luxury life in GTA Online, such as owning top-of-the-line vehicles or renting lavish apartments in Los Santos. The options have, luckily, increased over the years, so this lifestyle is not far out of reach in 2024. However, it should be noted that constantly making lots of money is also a necessity if you want to live a life of luxury in the state of southern San Andreas.

In this article, we will take a look at five easy ways to live a luxury life in GTA Online in 2024. That said, readers should also note that most of the entries on this list require a hefty investment, and hence, could be inaccessible to beginners.

Owning a yacht and 4 other easy ways to live a luxury life in GTA Online (2024)

1) Grinding the VIP Contract

As mentioned, making money is a crucial ingredient for living a luxurious life. While there are many ways to earn an income in this game, not all of them pay well. This is why players must spend most of their time grinding the best making-money jobs, one of which is the VIP Contract.

This job is a part of the Celebrity Solutions Agency business (available on Dynasty 8 Executive) and offers an easy way to become a millionaire in GTA Online. It features some story missions and pays $1,000,000 upon completion. Each playthrough triggers a cooldown period, after which the contract can be repeated.

2) Cluckin Bell Farm Raid

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is the multiplayer's newest heist and also features some interesting story missions. The objective of this job is to disrupt the operations of a cocaine cartel operating from the Cluckin Bell Farms in Paleto Bay.

Most players should be able to finish the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid campaign within an hour and earn a $500,000 payout. Since it doesn't require owning any costly property or vehicle as a prerequisite, even beginners can have a go at this heist and take their first steps towards living a luxury life in GTA Online.

3) Owning a yacht

Owning a yacht is arguably the best way to live a luxury life in GTA Online. However, one must have millions in their Maze Bank account to afford this property. Those who do can head over to Docktease and acquire one of the following the three yachts:

The Orion - $6,000,000

- $6,000,000 The Pisces - $7,000,000

- $7,000,000 The Aquarious - $8,000,000

They can be customized to the owner's liking (at an additional cost) and even be equipped with an Anti-Air defense system to ensure protection against griefers in GTA Online Public sessions.

4) Owning a High-end apartment

The Dynasty 8 website has many apartments listed for sale in three categories: Low-end, Medium, and High-end. Needless to say, those in pursuit of a luxury life in GTA Online would find High-end apartments best suited to their taste, thanks to their grandeur and elegant interior design.

These properties usually cost a couple hundred thousand dollars but should be affordable for those grinding the Celebrity Solutions Agency's VIP Contract and the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist.

5) Owning the Salvage Yard business

The Salvage Yard business offers three Robbery jobs every week in which players steal sought-after vehicles and can usually sell each for well over $200,000. Players can also claim a Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle (decided by Rockstar Games) for a fee, which will be significantly cheaper than its price tag on any in-game website.

Therefore, owning this business offers a way to acquire a top-class vehicle at a minimal cost and earn hundreds of thousands every week, making it a good fit for players who want a luxury life in GTA Online.

Those interested in buying a Salvage Yard must head over to the Maze Bank Foreclosures website and pick one from the five available options, each costing over $1.5 million.

