5 essential tips for GTA Online players diving into The Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update has finally been released, introducing tons of new features, missions, and much-needed gameplay improvements.

Rockstar has increased payouts throughout the game, making some activities more enticing than ever before. Furthermore, the update introduces more ways to earn money and quickly progress through the game. However, such a big addition can make proceedings seem overwhelming and confusing.

With that being said, let’s look at five essential tips for both newcomers and veterans who want to get the most out of the new update.

Five useful tips for players starting GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises

5) Quickly equip armor during combat

For years, one had to go through a lot of button-mashing to equip armor during combat. The stressful couple of seconds it took to equip these essentials was quite unfavorable towards players.

With the new The Criminal Enterprises update, they now have the ability to quickly don armor or snacks whenever they want. They simply need to open the Weapon Wheel and press a single prompt button to fulfill that purpose, saving time without hindering gameplay.

4) Play the new IAA Paper Trail missions

Both temperature and gas prices are soaring in GTA Online following the new update, however, big business tycoons are making exceptional profits.

Players now need to work with the International Affairs Agency (IAA) and Agent ULP to investigate the Duggans who are their main suspects. There are a total of six missions in the whole operation, and each one gives a decent amount of GTA$ and RP. While the payout might not be ideal for some, the inherent fun and elation in the tasks justifies the effort.

3) Run Nightclub

Nightclubs have been introduced to the game since the After Hours update in 2018. They are a good source of passive income if run correctly. The Criminal Enterprises update has implemented a lot of new aspects in the Nightclub business venture, including:

Two new Club Management missions

Ejecting troublemakers and escorting VIPs to a safe location

Launch Club Management missions via a call

The update now gives players the ability to run inside their Nightclubs, a feature previously unavailable in the game. With the addition of increased payouts, Nightclubs are undoubtedly one of the best businesses to run in 2022.

2) Avoid the new Precision Rifle

Rockstar is never shy when it comes to introducing new weapons into the open world of Los Santos. In that regard, the Criminal Enterprises update has added a brand-new Precision Rifle and a scopeless sniper rifle.

While it seems enticing enough to own a semi-automatic DMR-like sniper rifle in hand, its performance leaves a lot to be desired. It lacks accuracy and damage output, both of which are necessary in a weapon.

With its hefty cost of $450,000 and lack of upgrades, players should avoid investing in it and save money when starting out.

1) Own the invite-only sessions

Thanks to the update, one of the biggest gameplay changes made to GTA Online is the ability to run business-related activities in a private session.

Players can now undergo and complete several Source/Sell missions while being inside invite-only lobbies. No longer do they have to fret about opponents hindering their daily grind.

Players can now work in peace by starting the game in the private lobby, a feature they have been vying for a long time.

As part of the update, there are still a lot of new elements coming into the game later this summer. Overall, it seems that Rockstar is on the right track with the GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update, and one can expect many more additions in the future.

