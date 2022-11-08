5 essential tips for PvP matches in GTA Online

Team Deathmatch is one of the most popular game modes in GTA Online. It allows players to showcase their PvP skills in an environment where gunfights are encouraged.

However, beginners in GTA Online may find it difficult to survive in the game mode. This article takes a look at five essential tips that new players need to keep in mind whenever they get into a heated PvP battle in the game.

Note: This article is purely subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Using snipers in first-person mode and 4 other things players should remember when taking part in a PvP battle in GTA Online

1) Quickly reloading Rocket Launchers or RPGs (Rocket Propelled Grenades)

An RPG is a valuable weapon to have if GTA Online players don't want to take their chances in a PvP battle. It is especially helpful when players aren't confident enough about their aim. The only problem with the weapon is its slow reloading speed.

Fortunately, players have figured out a trick to spam RPG missiles in the game without constantly getting bogged down by the sluggish reloading speed.

Players first need to have sticky bombs on their weapon wheel. Once they fire a rocket from their RPG, they should quickly equip the sticky bombs and then their RPG (again).

This will cancel out the reloading animation, but the RPG will still have the missile loaded. The faster players can do this, the more missiles they will be able to fire.

2) Use snipers in first person

A sniper is one of the most effective weapons to use during GTA Online's PvP battles because of its one-shot kill ability. However, players should also keep in mind that they need to be in first-person mode when using a sniper.

When players are in first-person mode, it takes less time for them to see through the scope, making it faster to aim compared to when they're in third-person mode.

Players should also make sure that they are constantly moving with the sniper when in first-person mode, even when aiming. This decreases their chances of being shot at by opponents.

3) Never combat roll first

Combat roll is an essential action to perform during any PvP situation in GTA Online. It is one of the best ways to dodge incoming bullets. However, it also puts players at risk of being shot at if their reflexes are not fast enough.

To avoid this issue, one should keep in mind that players lose their aim whenever they do a combat roll, and it takes a couple of seconds to lock on again.

This is exactly what one needs to exploit. When players combat roll after the opponents are about to complete one, they will have a better chance of aiming at them while they struggle to lock on to you.

4) Try RNG

RNG stands for running and gunning. It is a style of play that emphasizes movement and generally relies on headshots to eliminate enemies.

The lack of cover and constant need to dodge bullets make employing RNG difficult to employ in GTA Online. However, if players master this style of play, they can become overpowered during PvP battles.

Many RNG players only use pistols and rifles during matches. Players should make sure they master these two types of weapons and know what kind of damage output they have before using this style of play.

5) Eat snacks during battles

Snacking is an essential part of PvP as it regenerates players' health in GTA Online. Before the release of the Criminal Enterprises update, getting access to snacks during combat was pretty time-consuming. However, players can now easily consume food items just by opening the weapon wheel.

This might not seem as important as the other tips, but in reality, one snack can change the outcome of any PvP fight.

