5 facts about Vapid Slamtruck in GTA Online that you might not know about

Rockstar Games added the Vapid Slamtruck in GTA Online under The Cayo Perico Heist DLC in January 2021. This is one of the most unique-looking vehicles available in the multiplayer's catalog and costs $1,310,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. Players also have a chance to get it for free from The Diamond Casino Podium through April 3, 2024, but that is completely based on luck.

However, the vehicle doesn't offer much besides a distinct design, and players should be aware of some things before purchasing it. In this article, we look at five facts about the Vapid Slamtruck in GTA Online that you might not know.

Here are five facts about the Vapid Slamtruck in GTA Online that you might not know

1) The Ramp doesn't exactly work

The most notable feature of the Slamtruck is its ramp. At first glance, it gives the impression that players might be able to store and carry other vehicles on it. While cars and bikes can be driven up the ramp, they will eventually roll off once the truck starts moving and making turns.

This is because there is no locking mechanism to hold the stored vehicles in place. Furthermore, loading any cars on the ramp isn't easy due to its hitbox, which results in collisions. In a nutshell, the gimmick that makes this GTA Online car stand out isn't exactly what it seems.

2) Speed

Albeit far from being one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, the Vapid Slamtruck moves quickly for a vehicle of its type. Upon installation of performance upgrades, such as EMS Upgrades and Turbo Tuning, it should be able to go as fast as 98.80 mph (159.00 km/h) per YouTuber Broughy1322's performance tests.

Needless to say, it won't win you any multiplayer races or help in missions that require travelling long distances quickly. But it is decent enough for occasionally free-roaming in GTA Online.

3) It has hydraulics

The Vapid Slamtruck features hydraulics that can be toggled at will and used to raise or lower the vehicle's stance. This mechanic is somewhat similar to that seen in Lowriders; however, this week's GTA Online Podium Car cannot bounce like them.

The true purpose of the Slamtruck's hydraulics seems to be aimed at helping carry vehicles on its ramp. Unfortunately, the difference made in the vehicle's stance with raised hydraulics isn't as helpful as one would hope and any stored vehicle will still roll off eventually.

4) Poor handling

Although the Slamtruck possesses decent speed, the same cannot be said about its handling. The vehicle suffers from understeer, and its elongated build makes turning a challenge. Additionally, it has really poor brakes that struggle to bring the truck to a quick stop.

Therefore, players will have to be extremely careful when driving it at high speeds to avoid crashing. One way to improve this vehicle's handling is by raising its hydraulics; however, this makes a negligible difference and also affects the truck's speed negatively.

5) Decent customizability

Rockstar Games has provided some interesting customization options for the Vapid Slamtruck. Players can modify its front bumper, exhausts, grille, hood, and even equip a visor. Furthermore, there are a total of 18 liveries in GTA Online to enhance the truck's appearance.

Hence, those who only care about appearance have something to tinker with. Customizing the Vapid Slamtruck completely (including performance upgrades) can cost up to $336,860. This isn't exactly cheap, but grinding jobs whose payouts increase with the GTA Online weekly update every Thursday should make this amount somewhat affordable.

