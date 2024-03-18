The fastest bikes in GTA Online can not only take players from one point of the map to another but also give them a lot of freedom during the travel. While cars and other vehicles might get stuck in narrow passages, motorcycles can maneuver through thin gaps and maintain speed and performance throughout the journey. This gives them an edge over others and makes them a popular choice.

However, it can be a little tricky to pick the fastest bikes in GTA Online since the game doesn't offer the exact stats during purchase, and the best option is to try out the vehicle before spending the cash. However, this is not an option each time, causing a lot of confusion.

So, this article will list five of the fastest bikes in GTA Online that everyone should own in the game.

Note: The article takes into account the HSW speed of the bikes but not the speed that is gained by using glitches.

Ranking the 5 fastest bikes in GTA Online after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

5) Maibatsu Manchez Scout

The Maibatsu Manchez Scout is one of the fastest bikes in GTA Online and is also a master of traversing off-road in the game. This makes it quite an amazing option for completing missions, as you can go through rough surfaces without losing speed.

This bike can hit a top speed of 139.75 mph (224.91 km/h) with ease and is quite cheap, coming only at $225,000 in the game. Manchez Scout's design is based on the real-life Armstrong MT500 and also takes inspiration from the Kawasaki KLR 250.

4) Pegassi Oppressor

While the Pegassi Oppressor MK II might be one of the peskiest vehicles in the game, its other variant, the Pegassi Oppressor, is one of the fastest bikes in GTA Online. This flying weaponized motorcycle has a rocket boost that gives it quick acceleration.

Pegassi Oppressor can reach a top speed of 140.00 mph (225.31 km/h), which is excellent when you're in a hurry and want to reach somewhere in the blink of an eye. While the vehicle does cost a whopping $2,750,000, it is worth all the money. Its design is based on the real-life Yamaha MX 175.

3) Western Deathbike (Arena)

The Western Deathbike (Arena) is one of the fastest bikes in GTA Online, with a top speed of 150.00 mph (241.40 km/h). This will allow you to reach any destination in mere minutes, making it one of the best vehicles in the game.

The bike also has a rocket boost that gives it quick acceleration, allowing you to reach the top speed much faster. To obtain this motorcycle in the game, purchase the Gargoyle for $120,000 and convert it to this variant for another $1,269,000. However, it is worth spending this amount on Deathbike for its speed and handling.

2) Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Bike

The Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Bike is a beast when it comes to speed and acceleration. While its base speed caps at 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h), players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S can use the HSW Performance upgrade to boost it to a stunning 157.50 mph (253.47 km/h).

This makes it one of the fastest bikes in GTA Online and one of the best-looking ones. However, this is mainly because the Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Bike is based on the real-life Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa. You will also need to spend $976,000 to purchase the bike plus $1,450,000 for the HSW conversion.

1) Western Reever

The Western Reever is not just one of the fastest bikes but also one of the quickest vehicles in GTA Online. This is due to its whopping top speed of 163.00 mph (262.32 km/h). There are not many Sports and Supercars in the online multiplayer mode that can match this speed.

While the motorcycle does cost $1,900,000, it is more than enough for all the raw performance and speed that the bike offers. Furthermore, its design is based on the real-life ARCH Method 143, which makes it look like dashing while zipping past other vehicles in the game.

In other news, the rumors about GTA 6 on PS5 Pro are getting stronger and spreading across the community.

