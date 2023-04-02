5 fastest money hacks in GTA Online (April 2023)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is a never-ending grind. Beginners and veterans alike are constantly on the lookout for the best money-making opportunities. Rockstar Games regularly offers time-limited bonuses on various missions and game modes. However, most of these tasks are time-consuming and can quickly become tiresome.

Choosing the fastest and best-paying options out of the numerous activities the game offers can be challenging. Hence, this article will highlight five of the fastest money hacks in GTA Online for April 2023.

Cayo Perico Elite Challenge and four other fastest GTA Online money hacks in April 2023

5) Acid Lab Sell missions

Acid Lab is one of the most simplified and profitable businesses available in the game. Players can complete the supply missions or source the raw material by paying a fee. The manufactured acid can then be sold for over $200,000 or more via Acid Lab Sell missions in GTA Online, which also rewards a 1.5x bonus through April 5, 2023.

The lab is entirely mobile and operational from inside the MTL Brickade 6x6. One way to get it is by completing the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC missions. The other way is to buy the Brickade 6x6 from Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,450,000 which comes equipped with the lab.

2) Biker Sell missions

Biker Sell missions are part of the many MC Businesses in GTA Online. They are quite similar to the Acid Lab Sell missions. Players can own one or more of the following MC Businesses:

Cocaine Lockup

Meth Lab

Weed Farm

Counterfeit Cash Factory

Document Forgery Office

Players must initially gather supplies for either business via GTA Online Biker Resupply missions. The final product can then be sold to customers for varying profits. Also, through April 5, 2023, players can earn double the amount of money and RP via Biker Sell missions.

3) Cayo Perico Heist Elite Challenge

GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist is one of the highest-paying quests in the game. This heist can be done solo and played more than once in a single session. While the initial investment may seem steep, the payout recovers that amount in no time.

Depending on the primary loot item, players can easily earn over a million dollars by finishing it. On top of that, if players are through with it within 15 minutes, they will be awarded a sizeable bonus for completing the Cayo Perico Heist Elite Challenge.

4) Payphone Hits

GTA Online Payphone Hits is a series of assassination quests assigned by Franklin Clinton. These types of assassination missions have also been present in earlier games of this franchise. To get started, players will have to do the following:

STEP 1: Buy a Celebrity Solutions Agency

Buy a Celebrity Solutions Agency STEP 2: Register as CEO

Register as CEO STEP 3: Complete three Security Contracts

Players can now see the payphone icon on their map. Payphone Hits can be triggered from this location. Alternatively, they can call Franklin from their in-game mobile phones to request work. While the base payout is set at $15,000, players can earn up to $75,000 by adhering to the additional objectives. If the mission is completed within 15 minutes, the payout can be increased to $85,000.

5) The Last Dose missions

The Last Dose update added five campaign missions that concluded the Los Santos Drug Wars saga:

This is an Intervention

Unusual Suspects

FriedMind

Checking In

BDKD

These are repeatable, and players can earn a generous amount by completing them. Rockstar Games also permanently increased The Last Dose mission payout by 25%.

To repeat them, players will have to head inside the Freakshop and stand within the yellow mission marker. However, they will first have to go through six First Dose missions. This shouldn't be a problem as it only adds to the total earnings. First-time players will also get a free Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online.

