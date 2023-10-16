5 fastest motorcycles in GTA Online (October 2023)

GTA Online isn’t just about completing heists and fighting other players. Many in the community enjoy racing others or simply exploring the map on a fast motorcycle. But with the plethora of two-wheelers available in the game, it can get a little confusing to decide which is the fastest one. A fast motorcycle will not only allow you to escape unwanted conflict, but also secure the top position in races and other events.

With a roster of around 50 such vehicles, players can quickly find themselves spending the money on the wrong models. That's why it is important to wait and pick the right one that will be helpful in any situation.

So, those looking to add a quick two-wheeler to their garage will find this article helpful as it ranks the top five fastest motorcycles in GTA Online.

Ranking the 5 fastest motorcycles in GTA Online

5) Nagasaki BF400

The Nagasaki BF400 is a really quick motorcycle in the game, and was added with the 1.35 Cunning Stunts update in 2016. With a top speed of 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h), it is a great pick for players who wish to go fast without spending too much cash.

This motorcycle costs $95,000 and can be purchased from Southern S.A. Autos. Although it has a rather simple design, it is in no way slow. Even though the BF400 is considered an offroad vehicle, it still drives plenty fast on proper roads.

4) Maibatsu Manchez Scout

The Manchez Scout is yet another amazing motorcycle in the game, and players can achieve a top speed of 139.75 mph (224.91 km/h) after fully modifying it. This vehicle is available for purchase at the Warstock Cache & Carry store in GTA Online, and gamers will have to shell out $225,000 to add this machine to their garage.

This motorcycle can run both on and off road. So, those who enjoy rally races will have no problem taking it to the races. Moreover, the Manchez Scout is a military-style motorcycle, which gives it a great look.

3) Pegassi Oppressor

The Pegassi Oppressor is one of the most iconic motorcycles in GTA Online, and was added to the game with the 1.40 Gunrunning update in 2017. Not only can it reach a top speed of 140.00 mph (225.31 km/h) after full upgrade, but it can also fly.

It has a rocket booster that allows players to gain speed boosts after an interval. The Pegassi Oppressor costs $2,750,000 and can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry in the game. The price tag makes it one of the costliest vehicles in GTA Online, and thus players will have to save up a bit to get it.

2) Western Deathbike (Arena)

Players looking for a more customized armored motorcycle can go for the Western Deathbike (Arena). It is a modified version of the Western Gargoyle. This means that they will first need to purchase the base model ($120,000) and then modify it at the Arena Workshop for $1,269,000.

This motorcycle can reach a top speed of 150 mph (241.40 km/h) after complete modification. Note that it cannot be used for the standard races in GTA Online, and players will need to ride another motorcycle while competing in certain events.

1) Western Reever

The Western Reever takes the top spot on our list of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online. This vehicle was added to the game with the 1.58 The Contract update in 2022, boasts a top speed of 163.00 mph (262.32 km/h). Thus, it is the fastest motorcycle in the game.

Although it comes with a price tag of $1,900,000, its speed makes it worth the money. Players can purchase it from the Legendary Motorsport store in the game. Since the Western Reever makes sure that the rider always stays at the top of the scoreboard, it's no surprise why many veterans already have it unlocked.

Rockstar will certainly introduce more motorcycles to GTA Online before rolling out GTA 6. It will be interesting to see if any other models make it to the list in the future.

