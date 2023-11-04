5 fastest Porsche cars in GTA Online in 2023 (Fully Upgraded)

Tons of car brands in GTA Online are inspired by real-life manufacturing companies. One of those popular brands is Pfister, which is based on Porsche. Similarly to its real-life counterpart, GTA Online players love to collect Pfister cars and add them to their garages. While it can be a little confusing for beginners to identify this brand, the badge-shaped logo is quite hard to miss.

But on the other hand, simply going for looks can be misleading. Picking out the fastest vehicle is quite important if someone wishes to stay ahead on the scoreboard.

So, this article lists five of the fastest Porsche/Pfister cars in GTA Online that will ensure players' victory, as well as quick getaways.

Ranking top five fastest Porsche cars in GTA Online that should be in everyone's garage

5) Growler

Inspired by the real-life Porsche 718 Cayman, the Pfister Growler is a great Sports and Tuner vehicle in GTA Online. It can reach a top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h) after a full upgrade.

One must spend $1,627,000 to purchase this vehicle from the Legendary Motorsports store. Since it is a tuner car, players can apply the Lower vehicle Stance and equip the Low Grip tires to perform better drifts.

4) Comet SR

Vehicle enthusiasts familiar with the Porsche 997 GT2 RS will recognize it as the Pfister Comet SR in GTA Online. The base model of this car is also inspired by another Porsche vehicle, lending it a great look.

Capable of attaining a top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h), Comet SR is no longer available in the in-game store but could be purchased for $1,145,000 until June 2023. However, Rockstar keeps rotating this car in the GTA Online weekly updates, providing another chance to obtain it.

3) Comet S2

Rockstar Games took inspiration from the real-life Porsche 992 to design Comet S2, giving it that unique old-school sports car aesthetic. This vehicle can be purchased for $1,878,000 from the Legendary Motorsports store.

Not only is it capable of reaching a top speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h), it also boasts great handling, allowing players to maneuver through the Los Santos traffic. The Lower vehicle Stance and the Low Grip tires also allow it to drift smoothly through the curves.

2) Comet S2 Cabrio

While Convertible Sports Cars in GTA Online are generally associated with leisurely rides, this Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet-inspired vehicle is made for rapid chases. it can reach a top speed of 129.00 mph (207.60 km/h) without any issues, allowing gamers to zoom past others in the multiplayer.

The car will cost you $1,797,000 from the Legendary Motorsports store in Grand Theft Auto Online. It also offers various customization options, including paint jobs and other accessories.

1) 811

Grabbing the top spot on this list is the Pfister 811, a hybrid-electric Super Car. Not only does this vehicle have amazing looks, it can also go as fast as 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h), making it one of the quickest in GTA Online. The speed, acceleration, and handling make the Pfister 811 a top pick among racing enthusiasts.

Unfortunately, this car can no longer be purchased normally through the in-game stores, as Rockstar Games removed it on June 2023. However, it does show up during the weekly updates for $1,135,000. The Pfister 811 also offers a roofless variant that can be equipped during vehicle customization.

These were the fastest Porsche cars in the online multiplayer. Following recent reveals, fans are also looking forward to more such amazing vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Poll : Do you own any of these cars in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes