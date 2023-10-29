5 fastest ways to earn money in GTA Online without spending much, ranked

There are many ways to make money in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, such as businesses and heists. However, they require an initial investment, which can be an issue for beginners since they usually don't have much money.

Luckily, Rockstar Games has provided ways to earn an income, which require very little investment and sometimes none at all. Grinding them can help beginners and long-term players in stocking up their Maze Bank accounts.

With that said, here is a ranked list containing five of the fastest ways to earn money in GTA Online without spending much.

Fooligan Jobs and 4 more fastest ways to earn money in GTA Online without spending much, ranked

5) Acid Lab

The Acid Lab is one of the latest businesses in GTA Online. It is incredibly easy to set up and can help make lots of money with minimal effort. The best way of acquiring this business is by completing all The First Dose DLC missions.

This business gives access to the MTL Brickade 6x6 for free (the vehicle in which the Acid Lab is set up). Players will only need to pay $750,000 as setup cost, which is much less than other establishments in the game.

Then, they can either source supplies through missions or buy them for up to $60,000. Installing upgrades and activating the daily speed boost can help manufacture the product faster. However, players can earn over $200,000 by selling a full product batch without the upgrades.

4) Collecting Action Figures

Rockstar Games has scattered 100 Action Figures across Los Santos and Blaine County, which players can collect in exchange for money. It requires no investment, so even beginners can utilize this method.

Although their locations are not marked on the map, players can get help from the above video to collect all of them easily and quickly. The reward for collecting all 100 Action Figures is $150,000 and 100,000 RP. Unfortunately, this method can only be utilized once.

3) Destroying Signal Jammers

There are 50 Signal Jammers on GTA Online's map that players can destroy to earn a good amount of cash and RP. The locations of these Signal Jammers are not marked on the map, but the above video can help find them easily.

This task's payout is $150,000 and 50,000 RP, but it can only be attempted once, just like Action Figures. That said, it can be completed faster than the previous entry and rewards the same amount of money.

Such activities can keep one engaged while they await GTA 6. The GTA 6 leaks showcased many things, but players are now waiting for more information from Rockstar Games.

2) Junk Energy Time Trials

Junk Energy Time Trials can be attempted once a day and completed in a few minutes to earn money in GTA Online. It tasks players with crossing the finish line within the stipulated time using the Coil Inductor or the Junk Energy Coil Inductor bicycle.

These bicycles are equipped with the KERS boost (a type of speed boost), which can be of great help in this challenge. Completing a Junk Energy Time Trial pays around $50,000. While these bicycles can be bought, owning them is not mandatory for participating in a Junk Energy Time Trial.

1) Fooligan Jobs

Like the Acid Lab, Fooligan Jobs get unlocked after completing all The First Dose DLC missions. These side missions can be triggered by calling Dax from the in-game smartphone. There are five Fooligan Jobs in GTA Online, and one gets assigned randomly upon request.

All of them are solo-friendly and can be completed rather easily. The payout for each Fooligan job is $50,000. These missions are repeatable, but a cooldown period gets triggered after completing one. That said, they require no investment and, hence, are one of the best ways to earn money fast without spending much.

