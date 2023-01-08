5 features from older Grand Theft Auto titles that shouldn’t return in GTA 6

GTA 6 can always learn from past Grand Theft Auto titles, but some old features aren't worth bringing back. Usually, these gameplay mechanics have something to do with them that makes them tedious or frustrating. This can often be due to them being:

Outdated

Annoying

Pointless

Unnecessary

Rockstar Games has yet to reveal GTA 6 officially. There is no way to confirm which features are guaranteed to be in the final product and which won't. The content found in leaks is subject to change, so it cannot be used as the sole source.

Five mechanics from older Grand Theft Auto titles that would be ill-suited for GTA 6

1) Purposefully boring missions

Not all missions are fun. However, the usually dull ones tend to exist as either a tutorial for some mechanic or to serve as an important plot point. Sadly, some missions are made for the sole intention of being as uninspiring as possible.

For example, Bearing the Truth from Grand Theft Auto V requires Michael to wear Epsilon Robes for ten consecutive days. Another infamous example of a boring mission in that game is Exercising the Truth, where Michael runs through a desert for several miles.

It's not exciting gameplay, and repeating the concept would be boring to see in a game like GTA 6.

2) Constant phone calls

Games like Grand Theft Auto IV and Online are infamous for having an absurd number of NPCs calling the player. People like Roman would pester Niko about bowling in the former game, whereas the latter has some pointless fluff involving specific properties.

Both games are terrific, but the sheer amount of pointless phone calls can sometimes get annoying. GTA 6 will likely have contacts of some kind, so it would be ideal if Rockstar Games didn't spam the player as often in some of the more recent games.

3) One-sided choices

Some choices in past Grand Theft Auto games favored one side over another. For example, Grand Theft Auto IV has a plot point where the player either eliminates Dwayne or Playboy X. Getting rid of the former gives gamers $25,000. However, the latter choice would award them a unique safehouse not obtainable by any other means.

Similarly, Grand Theft Auto V's Option C ending is significantly better than the other two by a mile. There isn't much to enjoy in these decisions when one side is more apparent to pick than the other. It would be interesting if GTA 6 had more advantages and disadvantages to a player's decision.

4) Island Restrictions

Older Grand Theft Auto games like III, Vice City, and San Andreas actively tried to ensure that players wouldn't explore all of the islands at the start of the game. While unlocking islands feels suitable for some players, some gamers believe this feature is too limiting.

Either way, recent games like Grand Theft Auto V don't use this feature, so it's logical to assume that GTA 6 won't do it.

5) Losing weapons upon getting Busted or Wasted

Another feature strongly associated with the older Grand Theft Auto titles was one where the player loses all weapons and ammo upon getting either Busted or Wasted. The logic behind this gameplay mechanics is solid, but that doesn't mean it is fun to deal with from a gamer's perspective.

There should be some punishment for dying or getting arrested often, but it shouldn't be too harsh where the best course of action is to restart a previous save. It would be interesting to see how GTA 6 deals with this mechanic.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

