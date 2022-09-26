5 former GTA characters that fans hope will appear in GTA 6

GTA 6's leaked videos finally showcased the two alleged new protagonists gamers will play when the game officially comes out. This has excited many fans as it's been a while since Rockstar Games introduced new characters to the series.

But this has also made many fans nostalgic about the previous games, and they are hoping to see some familiar faces in GTA 6, especially now that the game will take place in Vice City.

In any case, here are five GTA characters that almost every fan would love to see in the upcoming title.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 characters from previous GTA games that fans want in the upcoming game

5) Carl Johnson

CJ has enjoyed recent popularity in meme culture, so it makes sense for him to come back in some capacity in GTA 6. He is also one of the most iconic and memorable protagonists in the GTA series.

CJ's one-liners are some of the best in the series, so even if Rockstar Games brings him back in a cameo role, it will satisfy every GTA fan.

Moreover, an older and wiser CJ would be fantastic to interact with, especially after what he went through in GTA San Andreas. Thus, he can even have a mentor role in GTA 6's story.

4) Trevor

Trevor has to be the most memorable character out of the three protagonists from Grand Theft Auto 5, so it will be amazing to see him in the upcoming game. Trevor encapsulates a certain type of madness that also carries a meta quality. Seeing him in Vice City would be a new experience that could further develop his character.

This would also mean that Steven Ogg would be coming back to play him, so players can imagine how many new exciting scenes they will get to see in the upcoming game if this ever happens.

Therefore, even if some players complain about Trevor's presence in Grand Theft Auto 6, most players will agree that his character will only elevate the game.

3) Niko Bellic

Niko always tops any list covering the best-written Grand Theft Auto characters, so having him in the upcoming game will be a great decision. Furthermore, he is one of those Grand Theft Auto characters that many players have emotionally resonated with, which is already very rare, so having him in the upcoming game will be cathartic.

Niko was also mentioned in Grand Theft Auto 5. So it is not like Niko has disappeared from the entire Grand Theft Auto series, and as more and more fans discover how great Grand Theft Auto 4 was, it is about time to reintroduce him to a new generation of fans.

2) Ken Rosenberg

For many fans, Ken Rosenberg is the best supporting character in the Grand Theft Auto series. His quotable dialogues and engaging personality will always make him stand out among other characters. He is one of those characters who goes through an arc, making him three-dimensional.

Moreover, players have seen him in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto Vice City, so it is not new for this character to appear in multiple Grand Theft Auto titles. So, it would be an excellent choice for him to be a part of the new Grand Theft Auto game and return to Vice City.

1) Tommy Vercetti

Now that most fans are expecting Grand Theft Auto 6 to take place in Vice City, the game will be incomplete without the king of Vice City himself, Tommy Vercetti. He is arguably one of the greatest Grand Theft Auto protagonists and one of the major reasons fans still talk about Grand Theft Auto Vice City even after 20 years.

Although it will be difficult to find someone to replace the iconic Roy Liotta, who sadly passed away this year, most fans will be delighted even if they only watch a cameo in which Tommy says nothing. So, it is safe to say Tommy is probably the character the majority of fans want to see again in the upcoming title.

