5 free things to get in GTA Online before the Winter Update 2023

Many free items are available in GTA Online that players should get before the Winter Update 2023 releases in December. These will help prepare for any challenge the upcoming DLC poses, and since they cost nothing, even beginners can acquire them without much hassle and save in-game cash for other avenues.

Note that these items might not only help with the upcoming Winter Update but will be extremely useful in the long run. So, let's check out what players can get in GTA Online before the Winter Update 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and based on the author's opinion.

Free things to get in GTA Online before Winter Update 2023: Navy Revolver, Armored Enus Paragon R, and more

1) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is a GTA Online Super Car inspired by the Lotus Evija, boasting a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h). Additionally, players can equip it with Imani Tech upgrades such as a Missile Lock-On Jammer or Remote Control Unit and Armor Plating that greatly reinforces its explosive resistance.

The Virtue can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for over two million dollars; players can also get it for free by finishing all The Last Dose update missions. These quests can be completed pretty easily and help in making a decent amount of money.

2) Navy Revolver

The Navy Revolver is a handgun that can be acquired for free by completing the Los Santos Slasher mystery. The weapon has a rather lengthy reload animation but can eliminate NPCs at a close range and a fair distance with one or two shots.

Players are also rewarded $200,000 in GTA Online for their first 50 kills with the Navy Revolver. Unfortunately, since it seemingly wasn't seen in the GTA 6 leaks, its return is unconfirmed at the time of writing this article.

3) MTL Brickade 6x6

The MTL Brickade 6x6 can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for $1,450,000. That said, players can get it for free by completing all The First Dose update missions. This truck has bullet-resistant windows on all sides, and its armor can be further reinforced via upgrades.

A great thing about this truck is that players can set up an Acid Lab inside it, which is one of the best businesses in GTA Online and can help make a lot of money. The income earned can then be invested in other businesses, allowing players to make millions in-game.

4) Armored Enus Paragon R

The Armored Enus Paragon R debuted in 2019 as part of the Diamond Casino and Resort update. Its sleek design is based on the third-generation Bentley Continental GT, and it has bullet-resistant windows on all sides, just like the MTL Brickade 6x6.

The car boasts an impressive top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h) and can withstand one Homing Missile, RPG, Grenade, and Sticky Bomb hit and three Explosive Rounds.

To get the Armored Enus Paragon R for free, players must complete all the Diamond Casino story missions as the host or solo.

5) Homing Launcher

The Homing Launcher is one of the most useful weapons in GTA Online. It can lock onto stationary and moving targets and shoot guided missiles. These missiles are quite deadly, as they can destroy several in-game vehicles with a single hit.

While this weapon can be bought from an Ammu-Nation outlet or the Gun Van (whenever listed in its weekly rotated catalog), players can collect it for free from the top floor of their owned Hangar.

Things can get messy within moments in GTA games, which is why the Homing Launcher is a must-have.

