5 most fun propeller planes in GTA Online

While jet-powered aircraft are the way to go in GTA Online, propeller planes have their own appeal. The main reason you might want one is that you love flying planes in the game. These are slower and sometimes less maneuverable than their jet-powered cousins, but that is what makes them fun. While piloting these planes, taking off and landing manually feels like an achievement in itself, and so does trying to shoot down another aircraft.

Nevertheless, if you're all-in for the act of flying itself and aren't just looking for convenience, there are plenty of fun-to-fly propeller planes in GTA Online. So, we've curated the best ones in this list.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis. The top speeds were measured by YouTuber Broughy1322.

5 fun-to-fly propeller planes in GTA Online

1) P-45 Nokota

There are several WW2-inspired vehicles in the game (Image via Rockstar)

This propeller aircraft is a must-have if you love World War II vehicles in GTA Online. The main design inspiration is quite obvious here – the iconic P-51 Mustang from the Second World War. Not only is the plane instantly recognizable, but it's also an absolute beauty.

Furthermore, for the Nokota, Rockstar has also taken design cues from the most iconic WW2 Luftwaffe aircraft, such as the Messerschmitt Bf 109 and the Focke-Wulf Fw 190. As far as propeller planes go, it's not the fastest, but it's definitely up there, with a top speed of 201 mph when fully upgraded.

The liveries on the Nokota are all based on real historical variations of the Mustang, and they're all spectacular. For added authenticity (and aesthetics), you might want to avoid installing the hideous missile tubes.

Regular Price: $2,653,350 (Warstock Cache & Carry)

$2,653,350 (Warstock Cache & Carry) Trade Price: $1,995,000

2) Western Company Rogue

The Rogue has decent firepower with a high-enough speed (Image via Rockstar)

If you're going by sheer stats, the Rogue is the fastest plane in GTA Online that uses a propeller, having a top speed of 219.50 mph. It's a fairly modern-looking aircraft, and that's because it's based on some modern-day trainer planes, such as the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II, Embraer EMB 312 Tucano, and Pilatus PC-21.

The plane has two seats, meaning you can also fly it with a friend, and there's even a bomb bay. The co-pilot can take control of this bomb bay. The main gun is akin to that of the fighter jets, so it's quite capable of dogfighting with them, as long as your flying skills are up to the task. Meanwhile, the missile pods on this plane don't look as out of place as those on the Nokota.

Regular Price: $1,596,000 (Warstock Cache & Carry)

$1,596,000 (Warstock Cache & Carry) Trade Price: $1,200,000

3) Mammoth Mogul

The ideal smuggler vehicle in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar)

If you're looking for a larger propeller aircraft with some extra firepower, the Mogul might be the choice for you. Introduced with the Smugglers Run update in 2017, this vehicle is featured in several smuggling missions in GTA Online. The Mogul isn't an exclusively propeller-powered aircraft either.

It comes with a Rocket Boost feature that lets you cruise at increased speeds for a short duration. You can also use it for faster takeoffs. The Mogul is mostly based on the Beechcraft Model 18, which, much like the Mustang, was used extensively during WW2.

If you fly this with a friend, the co-pilot can man a .50 caliber machine gun turret. The bomb bay, however, is controlled by the pilot.

Regular Price: $3,125,500 (Warstock Cache & Carry)

$3,125,500 (Warstock Cache & Carry) Trade Price: $2,350,000

4) Western Company Seabreeze

There aren't many amphibious planes in the game (Image via Rockstar)

The Seabreeze may not hold up to the rest of the planes here in terms of looks, but it offers something the others can't – an unparalleled flying experience from both land and sea. This weird-looking aircraft, with a propeller mounted on its tail, is less of a plane and more of a flying boat in GTA Online.

When it comes to piloting the Seabreeze, its maneuverability is exceptional. Flying it is truly a "breeze," as you can take off and land both in water and on land. The unique design isn't something the folks at Rockstar came up with themselves; it's heavily inspired by the Seawind 300c.

Regular Price: $1,130,500 (Elitas Travel)

$1,130,500 (Elitas Travel) Trade Price: $850,000

5) Buckingham Alpha-Z1

This is a weird-looking plane, but its handling is phenomenal (Image via Rockstar)

While the Rogue may be the fastest propeller plane in GTA Online in terms of top speed, it simply cannot match up with the Alpha-Z1 when it comes to lap times. According to Broughy1322, a fully upgraded Alpha-Z1 completed his custom lap in 0:33.567 seconds, whereas the Rogue took 0:35.201. In fact, the Buckingham aircraft can even keep up with the best jets in GTA Online.

This doesn't seem too unbelievable if you look at the specs sheet provided by Rockstar, which is as follows:

Speed – 90.50

90.50 Acceleration – 97

97 Braking – 100

100 Handling – 75

The official stats of the Rogue, on the other hand, look like this:

Speed – 90

90 Acceleration – 45

45 Braking – 46

46 Handling – 76

Now, these stats are nowhere near as accurate as the ones Broughy1322 provides. However, the massive difference between the planes when it comes to acceleration and braking should be a good indicator of how they compare.

Regular Price (Alpha Z1): $2,121,350 (Elitas Travel)

$2,121,350 (Elitas Travel) Trade Price (Alpha Z1): $1,595,000

