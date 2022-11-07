5 gameplay features that make GTA San Andreas unique

GTA San Andreas is a pretty unique installment in Rockstar Games' series as it introduced many eclectic features that were not present in any of the earlier games or the later titles that were released after it.

This is also one of the major reasons why GTA fans have a soft spot for this franchise offering in their hearts and have made this game a pop culture icon, especially when it comes to memes and references.

Therefore, this article will attempt to highlight five unique qualities that have given GTA San Andreas a legendary status among gamers.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 gameplay features that are very unique to GTA San Andreas

1) Customizing CJ's appearance

During the early 2000s, RPGs had a monopoly on giving players the option to customize their characters. This made sense as they are generally focused on making fans feel like they are inside the game and are an essential part of the story.

This aspect was shared by multiplayer games during that time as well. Yet, this is also exactly why GTA San Andreas was able to really stand out from its rivals. This is because, despite the fact that it is a single-player narrative-driven title, players can still customize how CJ, the main character, appears in-game in a variety of ways.

This means that all of the customizations such as his body weight and hairstyle are integrated into the world of the game rather than just creating a detached interface for players to manipulate like RPG games.

For example, if players want to make CJ fat, they will have to constantly eat junk food. This is still a unique way to introduce character customization in the game without breaking immersion.

2) Skills

Another predominantly RPG element that GTA San Andreas introduced was the inclusion of skills. These are basically personalized abilities for CJ that players can manipulate and customize with full control.

There are a variety of skills that players can increase, such as driving, shooting, stamina, and lung capacity. However, the main aspect that differentiates GTA San Andrea's skill feature from other games is the surprisingly high amount of realism surrounding them.

For example, if players want to increase their driving skills in GTA San Andreas, they have to drive their cars as fast as possible without losing control of it. In this way, their driving skills will automatically improve.

Furthermore, if they want to increase their lung capacity, they have to spend a lot of their time swimming underwater. The majority of skills present in the game require players to take part in realistic activities that are related to them, making the entire process pretty immersive as well.

3) Graffiti tags

Graffiti tags are arguably one of the most unique forms of collectibles that Grand Theft Auto San Andreas introduced in this series. In this feature, players basically have the option to equip spray cans and create GSF graffiti over rival gangs' signs.

There are over 100 tags spread throughout the city that they can find, so it is a very fun activity to do in the game. Players can even get a wanted level if a cop catches them drawing graffiti, making this entire activity authentic and true to the tone of this title.

4) Dating

One of the highlights of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas has to be the dating feature that lets CJ have a girlfriend in the game.

This is something that was never introduced, at least in an in-depth manner, with other titles, which makes GTA San Andreas the only offering that has a dating mini-game.

There are over six possible girlfriends that players can get for CJ, and all of them have their own unique personalities and requirements. For example, Helen Wankstein would demand he get thin if he wants to go on a date with her.

This is just one example, as there are surprisingly many little details that players need to keep in mind when dating almost all of the possible girlfriends in this game. Hence, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas can even be compared to a dating simulator at times.

5) Road rage

Many GTA San Andreas players may not even realize that there is a road rage feature in the game. But its omnipresence makes it even more fascinating and significant if players manage to notice it.

Essentially, if CJ hits another car, there is a chance that the driver will come out and try to fight him, especially if the concerned NPC in question is a taxi driver.

Road rage is something that majority of the players have experienced in real life. So, this feature is a clear example of how many true-to-life details developers have put into this game to make the world feel closer to reality.

This road rage feature is also pretty rare to find in any other open-world game, making Grand Theft Auto San Andreas one of a kind.

