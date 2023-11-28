5 games like GTA 5 to get on Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Deals

Rockstar Games hasn't released GTA 5 on Nintendo Switch yet. However, there are many games like the 2013 Grand Theft Auto title on the platform. They are currently available at discounted rates as part of the Cyber Monday Deals that will be live for the next few days on the My Nintendo Store.

While these games have many GTA 5-like features, they stand out in their own ways. Those who have already played the Rockstar title can also try them, as there still seems to be some time before the next entry in the series comes out. Let's look at five games like GTA 5 to get on Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Deals.

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, Red Dead Redemption, and three other GTA 5-like Nintendo Switch games to get on Cyber Monday Deals

1) Grand Theft Auto - The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition

Needless to say, only a Grand Theft Auto game can provide the closest possible experience to Grand Theft Auto 5. The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is a remaster of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas.

While the Definitive Edition was buggy at launch, Rockstar's patches have fixed many of its issues, making them worth a try. All three titles feature fun gameplay mechanics, interesting characters, and gripping stories that can provide hours of entertainment despite the absence of an online mode.

2) Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition

Borderlands 3 is not exactly an open-world game, but players have a lot to explore on its map. It is similar to GTA 5 in terms of having several weapons and gadgets that allow players to wreak havoc.

Although it doesn't have an online mode like Grand Theft Auto 5, there is an option for two-player online co-op. In addition to the base game, Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition includes more than 30 cosmetic items, Designer's Cut, Director's Cut, as well as various DLC packs.

3) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a high-quality game that allows players to explore its scenic open-world map on horseback. It is a treat for players who enjoy story-driven titles and hence is a game like GTA 5 in this aspect.

The lack of guns might bug Grand Theft Auto fans, but its sword-play is incredibly satisfying. It also has great visual effects, much like Grand Theft Auto 5, and should keep any player occupied while they wait for the first official GTA 6 trailer to come out in December this year.

4) Red Dead Redemption

Coming from Rockstar Games itself, Red Dead Redemption has many elements like GTA 5. This includes a vast open-world map, weapons, and an engaging plot. The graphics aren't impressive, but they still hold up pretty well for the Nintendo port of a 2010 release.

Since the game is set in the early 1900s, readers should note that they won't get access to any modern vehicles in it. That said, traversing across its map on horseback isn't that bad and can, in fact, provide a somewhat fresh experience.

5) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is incredibly popular, quite like Rockstar Games' 2013 release. While it deviates from the Grand Theft Auto 5 style of gameplay in many respects, both titles feature an expansive open-world map that one can spend hours exploring.

Skyrim's tone and setting feel quite different from Grand Theft Auto titles, but there is a lot of post-game content, just like in GTA 5. It also features in-depth character customization, which might remind fans of Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode.

