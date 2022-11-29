5 great assassination mods for GTA 5 Story Mode in 2022

Assassination missions are probably some of the best assignments in Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online. Both versions of the mission are associated with Franklin Clinton, and they provide thrilling experiences throughout the gameplay.

While missions in the multiplayer version can be repeated indefinitely, assassination missions in Story Mode are limited and cannot be replayed once completed. To fill the void, the modding community has created a number of mods that allow GTA 5 fans to try out new and intriguing assassination missions.

These modded missions offer a diverse range of targets and assassination methods and can be completed with any Story Mode character. This article lists five assassination mods from the GTA5-Mods website that gamers should try in 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five GTA 5 assassination mods worth trying for a thrilling experience

1) Contract Killer

The Contract Killer mod adds new assassination missions to GTA 5. Modder harshil developed a script that allows players to request assassination missions over the phone. The mod makes use of various phone booths scattered across the map to provide missions from an unidentified contact.

Players can request assassination missions by visiting any undamaged phone booth and pressing 'E'. Pressing the F12 button will show you directions to the nearest booth. If there is no booth nearby, the map will show nothing, and players can roam around and try to find one in another location.

The mod is currently in beta testing and provides random NPCs as targets. However, the developer has stated that more interesting targets will be added in the future.

2) LIQUIDATOR: Random Assassination Mission Generator

LIQUIDATOR is a highly detailed mod script that significantly improvises the assassination missions in GTA 5. It offers a wide range of missions, objectives, and challenges for all three characters in the game. HarryWorner, the modder, has added eight new types of targets, ranging from gang members and cybercriminals to police and military personnel.

Each target type has its own set of guards and challenges. They can call the cops, hack cell phones, or use remote explosive devices to kill the assassin. Gamers can count on an exciting experience and a challenging time assassinating the targets.

The modder also included an Easter egg in which GTA 5 players must fight a "legendary killer" in the game. While they haven't mentioned the killer's name, based on the teaser, it appears that Agent 47 himself is after the players.

3) Hitman Mod (Updated) (Reloaded)

Hitman fans can rejoice, as modder iLLo has created a patch that allows GTA 5 players to play as Agent 47 from Hitman 2. After installing the mod, players can start the assassination missions by pressing F10.

According to the developer, players will receive notifications from a contact named Middleman with the target details on their mobile. The target is randomly generated at any distance chosen by the player. They could also be inside vehicles or being pursued by several henchmen, increasing the difficulty level.

4) Farnsworth's Assassinations and Bodyguards

While other assassination mods only provide one target per mission, Prof Farnsworth's mod generates two or more targets at the same time.

The targets are chosen randomly and can appear on foot or in a vehicle. They may also be accompanied by bodyguards or gang members, and players must identify the targets before attacking them. You can also hire your own bodyguards for $100 per person, who will attack anyone who tries to attack you.

5) Assassination

The Assassination mod adds a simple mission that allows GTA 5 players to eliminate random NPCs. Once the mod is activated, it will spawn random NPCs in the surrounding area that players must kill using any means necessary.

Each assassination awards $2000, and players can spawn an unlimited number of targets. However, after each assassination, one must wait 10 seconds before beginning another.

