5 GTA Online bonuses worth claiming this week (February 1-7)

Every GTA Online weekly update brings new bonuses and ways to make in-game money. However, not everything is worth spending time on, as the payout, even after the bonus, is insufficient. On the other hand, some missions/tasks are interesting enough that players look forward to Rockstar Games offering double/triple cash and RP bonuses.

This week's update (February 1-7, 2024) has several amazing things players should try. However, since these offers are on several such missions, isolating the best bonuses currently on offer can be tricky. Spending time and effort on missions that are entertaining and rewarding is a better option.

This article will list five such missions/bonuses players should focus on this week in the online multiplayer mode.

Note: The article is subjective, and the list is solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 best bonuses on missions players can get in GTA Online this week

1) 3x cash and RP on Simeon Contact Missions

The Simeon Contact Missions can be a great way for newbies to make money without getting into too many dangerous situations. This method becomes even more lucrative when Rockstar Games offers 3x cash and RP on delivering the requested car back to Simeon.

Since players can complete these tasks solo, the bonus on these missions during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update makes them worth claiming. Getting some quick cash and RP can be very beneficial during the early stages of the game when you have a low level, and most of the high-paying missions are still locked.

2) 3x cash and RP on Community Series Jobs

Playing the Community Series Jobs is one of the best ways to spend quality time in GTA Online. Things become even more interesting when the game offers three times the normal cash and RP you can usually earn from these tasks.

There are some curated game modes in the Community Series that players can try alongside others to win money and RP. They are easily accessible, and most are quite fun to play. So, it makes no sense not to utilize the amazing 3x cash and RP bonus that the game is offering now.

3) 2x cash and RP on Autshop Shop Client Jobs

The GTA Online Auto Shop Service is another business that most players usually purchase in the game when they either own everything else or are vehicle enthusiasts. It is a great way to make money in the game, and the ongoing 2x cash and RP bonus makes it worth claiming right now.

While it does take some initial investment to set up this business, the missions and the possibility of coming across amazing vehicles during the Client Jobs make it a lucrative venture in the game. The double cash bonus makes it an even better option at the moment.

4) The Log-in Bonuses

Rockstar Games is offering Log-in Bouses to players for simply launching and entering the online multiplayer mode. While the reward is nothing too extreme this time, like a brand new car, the Wooden Dragon Mask, Red Lunar New Year Dresses', and Black Lunar New Year Tee make it worth claiming.

After all, all you need to do is simply log into the game and obtain these rewards. However, while you're at it, you can also check out the various GTA Online weekly discounts that are bound to make things easier for beginners in the game. Claiming these rewards is a great way to obtain new goodies to dress up your character in the online multiplayer.

5) 2x cash and RP bonus on Exotic Exports

While players can complete the new set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery tasks to obtain cars in the game, the Exotix Exports offers a better alternative alongside more cash and amazing vehicles. Not only can they be done in free mode, but there are no real boundaries for players while completing them.

To make things even better, the game offers a 2x cash and RP bonus on this money-making method, allowing players to make quite a nice sum of money with relatively easy tasks. Look for the required vehicles on the map and deliver them to the right address.

In other news, there are rumors that the GTA 6 trailer 2 might roll out earlier than expected, much to the excitement of the fans and the community.

