5 GTA Online cars better than Ubermacht Cypher (May 2024)

Ubermacht Cypher is one of the many GTA Online cars that were added as part of the Los Santos Tuners DLC in 2021. It is a good-looking sports car with a decent top speed and a price tag of $1,550,000 and a $1,162,500 Trade Price on Legendary Motorsport. Interestingly, the Cypher can also be claimed for a minimal fee only if it is stolen as a Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle through May 22, 2024.

However, those thinking of paying full or even the Trade Price for this car should check out a few alternatives first before going through with the purchase. So, here are five GTA Online cars that are better than the Ubermacht Cypher in 2024.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Bravado Buffalo STX and 4 other GTA Online cars better than the Ubermacht Cypher (May 2024)

1) Ocelot Jugular

Here's a look at the Ocelot Jugular (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Ocelot Jugular, probably based on the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, shares some similarities with the Ubermacht Cypher in terms of its design. That said, the former car has four seats as opposed to the latter's two.

The Jugular also boasts a much higher top speed when fully upgraded, as per expert GTA vehicle YouTuber - Broughy1322. It can go as fast as 126.50 mph versus the Cypher's 113.50 mph. Additionally, it is cheaper, costing $1,225,000 (with a $918,750 Trade Price) on the Legendary Motorsport website.

2) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Ocelot Virtue is one of the best GTA Online cars in 2024. It looks great, thanks to a design likely inspired by the Lotus Evija. This car offers rapid fast acceleration and can hit a top speed of 119.25 mph after being fully upgraded.

Furthermore, players can equip the Virtue with Imani Tech upgrades and Armor Plating at their Agency's vehicle workshop to reinforce it defensively.

The best thing about this car is that it can be obtained for free by completing all The First and Last Dose missions in GTA Online.

3) Bravado Buffalo STX

Here's a front-on view of the Buffalo STX (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Bravado Buffalo STX is one of the few Imani Tech cars in GTA Online. It is a Muscle Car that resembles the 2015 Dodge Charger and features bullet-resistant windows. Players can also equip their Buffalo STX with mounted machine guns by spending some money.

This car too is faster than the Ubermacht Cypher (having a 126.25 mph top speed), and if players unlock its Trade Price, they can buy it for just $1,612,500. The Buffalo STX costs $2,150,000 normally, and grinding heists or jobs with GTA Online weekly update bonuses applied can help you afford it.

4) Enus Paragon R (Armored)

Paragon R (Armored) is one of the most useful GTA Online cars (Image via X/@GTASeries)

Those on the lookout for sedan-like sports cars in GTA Online can go for the Enus Paragon R (Armored) instead of the Ubermatcht Cypher. It boasts bullet-resistant windows, dual machine guns, and a top speed of 121.50 mph when fully upgraded.

These things already make it superior to the Cypher, but what's even better is that the Paragon R (Armored) is available for free. You can obtain it by completing all the Diamond Casino story missions. These get unlocked after you buy a Casino Penthouse, which is expensive. Thankfully, completing heists or selling Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles should help with the expenditure.

5) Invetero Coquette D10

The stylish Invetero Coquette D10 (Image via GTA Base)

The Invetero Coquette D10 is among the best-looking GTA Online cars. This vehicle's design is likely based on the Chevrolet Corvette C8 and has a sharp ultra-modern appearance. It is much more visually appealing than the Ubermacht Cypher. Furthermore, this car is significantly faster, reaching 130.00 mph once fully upgraded.

That said, the Coquette D10 neither has a Trade Price nor can be claimed for free like some of the previous entries or the GTA Online Podium Vehicle. However, its $1,510,000 price tag on Legendary Motorsport is marginally lower than the Ubermacht Cypher's full price.