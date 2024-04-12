5 GTA Online Imani Tech Vehicles that deserve an HSW Upgrade

Imani Tech Vehicles are among the most powerful in GTA Online, and some also have Hao’s Special Works (HSW) Performance Upgrades. Having these two features in a car makes it both durable and fast. As of April 2024, you can acquire 18 Imani Tech cars in Grand Theft Auto Online, but only four support HSW Performance Upgrades.

This article lists five Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online that Rockstar Games should consider adding HSW Performance Upgrades in the future.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 GTA Online Imani Tech Vehicles that should get HSW Performance Upgrades

1) Canis Terminus

The official poster for the Canis Terminus in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Canis Terminus is one of the newest Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online that quickly became popular after its release. Rockstar Games provided it with elegant looks and great performance output. The Imani Tech features are the cherry on top, allowing players to drive the vehicle in crowded lobbies without any worries.

While the Canis Terminus is already a proven rough-and-tough off-road vehicle, adding Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrades will surely increase its charm and value. HSW Upgrades usually bring fast speeds and extensive customizations to regular vehicles. The Terminus has all the qualities to be an HSW car.

2) Grotti Turismo Omaggio

The Grotti Turismo Omaggio is one of the top-ranked cars from The Chop Shop DLC and shines as an Imani Tech vehicle. This modern-day supercar's only missing feature is the HSW Performance Upgrades.

The Grotti Turismo Omaggio is one of the best vehicles for daily commutes, thanks to its Missile Lock-On Jammer. However, Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrades will make this Imani Tech vehicle track-ready as well. The car’s sleek and stylish body deserves chameleon paints and custom rims. Rockstar Games should make it a reality in the future.

3) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue in its full glory in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Ocelot Virtue has undergone many ups and downs since its release in the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC Update. However, Rockstar Games ironed out all of the flaws of this Imani Tech vehicle, and it's currently a car you must have in your inventory.

While it is already a beast against enemy missiles thanks to the electric engine, extra Armor Plating, and Missile Lock-On Jammer, Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrades would also make it unbeatable on the race track. Its amazing acceleration is a perfect companion for HSW’s fast speeds.

4) Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

The Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec currently falls in the low rankings among all Imani Tech vehicles in GTA 5 Online. While its durability has no doubts, it is one of the slowest Imani Tech vehicles in the multiplayer game with a top speed of only 96.00 mph (154.50 km/h).

Therefore, Rockstar Games should add HSW Performance Upgrades to the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec to improve its top speed. While crazy top speeds are unexpected from a vehicle of this size, it should be at least near the 110 mph range.

5) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Bravado Buffalo STX is an in-demand car that many players prefer driving in public lobbies. Despite being over two years old, the Imani Tech vehicle is still one of the best to acquire after the latest GTA Online weekly update.

It is one of the most realistic-looking cars that should have been in the HSW car catalog already. However, Rockstar Games has yet to work on it, limiting the car to normal and Imani Tech upgrades. Its appearance and performance, combined with the mounted weapons is a perfect combination for a new HSW model.

