5 GTA Online tips and tricks every player must know

GTA Online is a title that's over a decade old and full of handy tips for gamers to utilize. Hardcore players should already know all these things, yet beginners or even casual veterans may be unaware. This list will highlight five convenient tips and tricks that can make the grind easier. All the entries were relevant as of the San Andreas Mercenaries update and should remain useful in future updates unless Rockstar Games fundamentally changes a related feature.

Anybody can get good in GTA Online if they take the time to learn some of the game's minor intricacies. Some of the following features aren't explicitly stated to the player, so it's good to know and utilize them later.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five tips and tricks that are helpful to know in GTA Online

1) Calling your assistant for impounded vehicles

Some players don't know this trick (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most annoying things in GTA Online is when a player discovers their vehicle has been impounded. This usually happens when they die as a result of a Wanted Level, and getting the vehicle back can be a bit unintuitive. Gamers could head to the impound personally, but there is a better method.

If you own an Office, just call your assistant on your phone. Select the "Recover vehicle from impound" option. Spending $1,000 is nothing in this game, and this option can be done anywhere on the map. Your formerly impounded vehicle will then return to its original garage.

2) Weapon wheel snacks and armor

This option is very helpful when you're in a shootout (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another convenient feature in GTA Online is that players can always access their snacks or armor via the weapon wheel. The prompt on the top left corner of the screen will tell you which button you need to press for your console. For example, on PS5, it's Up D-Pad to eat a snack and R3 for Armor.

This feature is incredibly handy since you can easily access it at any time during a shootout. It's much faster than using the Interaction Menu for the same items, and could mean the difference between life and death.

3) Buying ammo from the Interaction Menu

You don't need to go to Ammu-Nation to buy ammo (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is how you can get ammo from any part of the map in GTA Online:

Open up your Interaction Menu. Select Inventory. Pick the Ammo option. Buy whichever ammo you want. If you scroll to the left or right a bit, you should see an option to buy it for every gun you have at once.

Thus, players have no need to visit Ammu-Nation or their businesses to buy weapons. While this Interaction Menu tip makes the process much easier, players should keep in mind that it isn't free since you're spending money on the ammo. Knowing this tip is still very convenient since there may be scenarios where a player is low on ammunition, so the ability to buy it from anywhere can be a lifesaver.

4) Build your stats as soon as possible

This tip is something every beginner in GTA Online should consider doing. The stats you can raise include:

Driving

Flying

Health (tied to Ranks)

Shooting

Stamina

Stealth

Strength

For instance, Strength influences the damage a player takes. It's tedious to train as one usually has to keep spamming melee attacks on foes to raise the skill efficiently. Nonetheless, maxing out all these stats before attempting grinds for money will be helpful in the long run, as it provides players a substantial advantage.

5) Buy bullet-resistant helmets

GTA Online players worried about PvP should know that owning a bullet-resistant helmet is a lot better than not having one. Certain helmets give the user the capability to withstand one or two headshots. Without them, the player would die from a single bullet to the head.

Generally speaking, the helmets that look like somebody in the military would use them tend to be bullet-resistant. Make sure to have one outfit saved with the helmet equipped so you can use it whenever you're about to step into the PvP realm.

All these tips and tricks should come in handy as you play GTA Online and wait for the next game in the series to launch. In the meantime, don't forget to check out the latest GTA 6 leaked gameplay news.

