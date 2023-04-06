5 GTA Online vehicles that should be nerfed after The Last Dose update

GTA Online is a highly competitive game. To thrive in such an atmosphere, players need a variety of unconventional items and vehicles. While some vehicles contribute to the spirit of competition in the game, others are so overpowered that they give an unfair advantage to their owners. This could prove to be demoralizing for the majority of the playerbase.

Rockstar Games aims to provide a fair and pleasant environment for everyone that logs in to GTA Online. To ensure that everyone enjoys the game equally, the developers must dial back on some of the abilities of the vehicles listed below.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Pegassi Toreador and 4 other GTA Online vehicles that should be nerfed after The Last Dose update

1) Akula

The Akula is a weaponized military aircraft in GTA Online. Its design is based on the Boeing–Sikorsky RAH-66 Comanche and Kamov Ka-50 "Black Shark" from real life.

The Akula has a top speed of 157.25 mph or 253.07 km/h. It also possesses good durability and can fire Homing Missiles. However, its Stealth Mode feature is what gives this aircraft an unfair advantage.

Using Stealth Mode, the Akula can avoid showing up on enemy radars. This makes its stealth attacks almost impossible to counter. If this feature is tweaked to have the vehicle appear briefly on the mini-map, the game will be much more balanced.

2) Pegassi Toreador

The Pegassi Toreador is a GTA Online vehicle that belongs to a distant future. Its design is based on the real-life car Lamborghini Marzal. What sets it apart in Grand Theft Auto Online is its ability to function on both land and water. It can also be weaponized and is incredibly fast at 135.25 mph or 217.66 km/h.

While the Pegassi Toreador can be really fun to maneuver, there is no other vehicle in the game that displays such diverse characteristics. This submersible sports car makes missions and quests easier. However, in the hands of a griefer, it can be a menace for others in the same lobby.

3) Pegassi Oppressor MKII

The Pegassi Opressor MKII is a unique vehicle, and its inclusion in the GTA franchise is debatable.

The Pegassi Oppressor MKII is a weaponized motorcycle capable of flying at high speeds of 127.75 mph or 205.59 km/h. Unfortunately, it has become the official griefer vehicle over the years. Its Homing Missiles are hard to dodge, and it is incredibly challenging to take one down even with steady aim.

Rockstar Games has already nerfed the Pegassi Oppressor MKII to a certain extent. However, players continue to complain about the hovering bike, which shows just how overpowered it really is.

4) Benefactor Turreted Limo

The Benefactor Turreted Limo's design in GTA Online is inspired by the real-life Mercedes-Benz E-Class Limousine (2010), W121 Limousine, and W216 Mercedes CL-Class. True to its name, it is a limo with a turret gun mounted on its roof that one player can control at a time.

On top of that, the vehicle is completely bulletproof from all sides and takes multiple explosives to destroy. This gives most players a very slim chance against it.

If Rockstar Games makes its windows destructible after a certain amount of bullets, it will be much better to fight against in GTA Online.

5) Imponte Ruiner 2000

The Imponte Ruiner 2000 is a muscle car in GTA Online. Its design is based on KITT (Pontiac Trans Am) from the popular 80s TV show Knight Rider.

The Ruiner 2000 can be weaponized and has a good top speed of 119.00 mph or 191.51 km/h. Additionally, it possesses a vertical jump ability and a parachute feature that makes it almost indestructible when falling from a height.

All of these features make the Imponte Ruiner 2000 one of the most overwhelming foes in the game. Hence, Rockstar Games can level the playing field by nerfing some of its abilities.

