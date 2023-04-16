5 GTA Online vehicles Rockstar should nerf in a future update

Rockstar Games is actively seeking to nerf some vehicles in a future GTA Online update. For example, the price for Oppressor Mk II will be increased to $8,000,000, which is a huge blow to how accessible the flying bike used to be. There were also hints that some aircraft will supposedly be nerfed, too, in order to protect some players, although Rockstar Games didn't specify too much on this front.

There is always a good possibility that some of the following vehicles could see a balance update in the upcoming years. Many cars and the like deserve buffs in this game, but this list will focus on some overpowered options that could use a nerf or two.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five vehicles that Rockstar Games could nerf in GTA Online

1) P-996 LAZER

A P-996 LAZER (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA Online players can always steal one for free at Fort Zancudo. If gamers own a Hangar there, they will receive no Wanted Level when trespassing in this area. Thus, it's pretty easy to have access to an overpowered vehicle without even needing to spend a lot of money to obtain it.

Some players have already speculated that the P-996 LAZER will get nerfed based on Rockstar Games' comments regarding some aerial vehicles being overpowered. As it stands now, there is no confirmation on whether it will be a part of the balanced changes or not.

2) Hydra

A Hydra (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although the Hydra isn't available for free, it's still a hot topic for some GTA Online players. It's still a popular vehicle for PvP that even some griefers still use. If the old Rhino Tank could get nerfed more than half a decade ago, this old vehicle might receive some slight balance tweaks, too.

The Hydra only costs $3,000,000 if you have the Trade Price. That's honestly not much compared to some of the other weaponized vehicles that will be a part of the upcoming price changes update.

3) Sparrow

A Sparrow (Image via Rockstar Games)

With the Oppressor Mk II becoming overpriced for many gamers, the Sparrow will inevitably become the go-to option for new GTA Online players for grinding. It only costs $1,815,000, so getting it with a Kosatka is still much cheaper than the Oppressor Mk II by itself.

The Sparrow isn't overpowered for PvP, but its effectiveness in PvE will make it one of the most used options for new players. If Rockstar Games wanted to shake up the meta and promote a new vehicle, then the Sparrow could be nerfed like its old competitor, the Oppressor Mk II.

4) Buffalo STX

A Buffalo STX (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Champion will oddly get nerfed in the April 27 update. Its price will increase by $755,000. By comparison, the Buffalo STX is faster, much cheaper, and has all the same advantages as the Champion regarding Imani Tech and armor. Despite that fact, the Buffalo STX got no price change.

It would be more logical if the Buffalo STX also got nerfed by becoming more expensive if the Champion had to receive the same treatment. Otherwise, GTA Online players have no reason to get the latter car when the former is just more appealing in general.

5) Brickade 6x6

A Brickade 6x6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The latest business vehicle in GTA Online has a lot going for it. Its durability is among the best in the game. Unlike its competitors, the Brickade 6x6 is decently fast and goes through traffic much easier.

Not to mention, the Acid Lab is the best business for hourly profits if gamers play efficiently. The Acid Lab is bundled with the Brickade 6x6, making the vehicle so much better.

On a related note, players get the Manchez Scout C for free with the Brickade 6x6. The latter vehicle is even obtainable at no cost if one does all First Dose missions. It's reasonable that new content would be good to incentivize players to do them, but the Brickade 6x6 has a little too much going for it considering how accessible it is in GTA Online.

