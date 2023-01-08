5 GTA Online vehicles that are still viable in 2023

GTA Online will celebrate ten years in 2023, so here's a look at vehicles that are still useful in a competitive sense.

Rockstar consistently drip feeds brand new vehicles every few weeks. GTA Online has over 700 in the game, but their viability tends to vary. Later vehicles regularly outshine earlier ones due to power creep.

However, that's not always the case in GTA Online. More than a few vehicles are still worth their price tags in 2023, regardless of their earlier release date. The following vehicles can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

These GTA Online vehicles are still competitively viable in 2023

5) Imponte Duke O'Death (Free - $665,000)

The Duke O'Death is among the oldest vehicles on this list, having been introduced in 2017. It originally cost $665,000, but returning console players can get a free one.

Beginners should get the Duke O'Death as soon as they start the game. It's a heavily armored vehicle with great bullet resistance. GTA Online is a combat-heavy game, so a little extra defense goes a long way. The Duke O'Death is also insanely useful against NPC gunfire in standard missions.

4) Benefactor Terrorbyte ($1,375,000 - $3,459,500

The Nightclub business has grown a lot stronger over the years. When it was first introduced in 2018, the passive income was rather low, but that changed in the Criminal Enterprises update.

With that in mind, GTA Online players can buy a Terrorbyte to go along with it after starting up a nightclub business. This armored truck is built to last in a public lobby. It can take over 30 RPG explosions.

Players can also perform special missions and build a few workshops here. This is where they can upgrade the Mk II weapons and the Oppressor Mk II.

3) Mammoth Hydra ($3,000,000 - $3,990,000)

The Hydra is a staple of the GTA Online scene. Ever since it was introduced in 2015, players have been able to fly across the skies at breakneck speeds. It can also switch between regular flying or the VTOL mode, which means it can move vertically or horizontally in a straight line.

Players can even fire off powerful cannons or missiles at their respective targets, making the Hydra great for combat situations.

2) Cargobob ($1,790,000 - $2,200,000)

No matter the current year, vehicle cargo missions will always have a place in GTA Online. It's a very profitable business, especially in a private lobby without griefers. The Cargobob expediates the process of collecting vehicles by carrying them away. It removes the hassle of dealing with traffic.

While it's not the fastest aircraft in the game, the Cargobob does its job without complaint. Players can bypass obstacles and save a lot of time during certain missions. The Cargobob gives them comfort and convenience.

1) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II ($2,925,000 - $3,890,250)

The Oppressor Mk II was heavily nerfed in the past year or so, particularly with the Contract DLC in 2021 and Criminal Enterprises DLC in 2022. Rockstar has reduced the effectiveness of homing missiles and countermeasures.

Regardless, this flying vehicle still has a home in GTA Online. Despite the nerfs, the Oppressor Mk II provides excellent mobility in the air. Traveling between faraway destinations is straightforward, especially if the player has to go back and forth between Los Santos and Blaine County.

The Oppressor Mk II is also very effective against regular NPCs during standard missions, allowing players to get that over quickly. It's still a wise investment that will pay off dividends in 2023.

