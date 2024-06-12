5 GTA RP servers to try before GTA 6

GTA RP servers provide an alternate experience to Grand Theft Auto 5's official multiplayer - GTA Online. These servers are hosted on mod clients like FiveM (whose devs have been acquired by Rockstar Games) and RageMP. Some of them are beginner friendly, whereas others enforce strict rules and require lots of roleplaying experience as a joining prerequisite. However, both kinds can keep players entertained in their wait for GTA 6's release in Fall 2025.

It should be noted that since GTA RP servers are hosted on mod clients, they can only be joined on PC and require players to own a legitimate copy of GTA 5 on the platform.

With that said, here are five GTA RP servers to try out before GTA 6 arrives.

Note - Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

GTA Series Arcade and other GTA RP servers to try before GTA 6

1) NoPixel RP

Trending

NoPixel RP has been the most popular GTA RP server for a really long time. It boasts well-known YouTubers and Twitch streamers among its members. Its recent 4.0 update introduced many new features and changes, such as creation menu tweaks, a new crafting and health system, walk-in properties, and a sewer system.

Many new vehicles have also been added to NoPixel's content addon packs, along with new interiors and much more. The server's popularity makes it a little difficult to join, but those who manage to get in can have a really fun time in it before GTA 6 comes out.

2) GTA World Roleplay

You can roleplay as a medic in GTA World Roleplay (Image via YouTube/GTA WORLD RP)

GTA World Roleplay offers text-based gameplay, contrary to most GTA RP servers that utilize voice chat for communication. That being said, it should be helpful for those new to roleplaying and uncomfortable with voice chat.

As members of this server, players can work in the Los Santos Police Department, become a medic, taxi driver, farmer, and more. There are many businesses available to give those bored of GTA Online something similar, albeit fresh.

Hence, GTA World Roleplay is worth trying once before the GTA 6 release window arrives.

3) GTA Series Arcade

A screenshot from GTA Series Arcade (Image via X/@GTASeries)

GTA Series Arcade is a relatively new RP server. It has many multiplayer game modes, races, and challenges that can keep one entertained. Furthermore, there is a Free Mode option to explore the state of San Andreas or the island of Cayo Perico.

In a nutshell, GTA Series Arcade is a pretty laid-back server that focuses on having fun. Now that Rockstar Games owns the team behind FiveM, many fans expect to see official RP servers in GTA 6. This server can act as a pretty good first step towards roleplaying for those new to the scene.

4) GrandRP

GrandRP is currently one of the most popular GTA RP servers. It has a pretty in-depth character creation menu and a variety of jobs that players can choose from and carry out day-to-day. There is also the option to become a gangster, which is more along the lines of the typical GTA gameplay.

GrandRP features over 250 DLC cars and offers a great RP experience for veteran roleplayers as well as newbies.

5) Mafia City Roleplay

As already mentioned, many fans expect official GTA RP servers in GTA 6. While Rockstar Games hasn't said anything about this topic, if you want to be prepared and grow as a roleplayer, joining Mafia City Roleplay is a great way to do it.

Although it is beginner-friendly, the server leans towards the traditional roleplaying gameplay and helps players learn more about it as they progress. One can roleplay as a police officer, firefighter, and perform some intricate actions that aren't even available in GTA 5 and Online.

Additionally, some of the most important controls are present in Mafia City Roleplay's Interaction Menu itself, making the overall user experience convenient.