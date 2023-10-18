5 hidden cars to find in GTA Online's open world

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's open-world map of Los Santos and Blaine County offers limitless things to do. Besides completing missions and Freemode activities, players can find some rare cars. Most vehicles can be bought from in-game websites like Legendary Motorsport and Southern San Andreas Super Autos, but the game also contains hidden gems.

These cars usually appear at specific locations, and they can be stolen. However, a few prerequisites must be met for them to spawn. Here are five hidden cars to find in GTA Online's open world.

Imponte Phoenix and 4 more hidden cars to find in GTA Online's open world

1) The Lost MC Slamvan

The Lost MC Slamvan is an incredibly rare variant of the Vapid Slamvan. Although it can be won as a Mystery Prize by spinning the Lucky Wheel at the Diamond Casino, the chances of getting this specific car are extremely low. Luckily, there's another way of getting the Lost MC variant of the Slamvan in GTA Online.

Players must start The Cayo Perico Heist Approach Vehicle setup mission for the Stealth Annihilator helicopter. This job has two parts, the latter of which tasks players with stealing the Western Rogue from a specific location.

Instead of stealing the plane, players can destroy it to fail the mission and steal The Lost MC Slamvan parked there. Unfortunately, the car can only be stored if it's won as a Mystery Prize.

2) Gold/Silver Benefactor Dubsta 2

The Benefactor Dubsta 2 cannot be purchased from any in-game websites. That said, a gold or silver variant of this SUV can be spawned outside Los Santos Customs in Burton and LSIA. Players who own a Casino Penthouse in GTA Online can call and request a Dubsta from Ms. Baker via the Car Service option.

Once that car spawns, they must drive it past the Los Santos Customs outlets in Burton and LSIA several times, which should spawn the gold/silver Dubsta 2 variant that can be customized and stored.

Those not owning a Casino Penthouse can also request a Dubsta from the Interaction Menu if another player sets them as the Road Captain for their Motorcycle Club.

3) Imponte Phoenix

The Imponte Phoenix has been a part of the Grand Theft Auto franchise for a long time. It has appeared in GTA games like Vice City, Vice City Stories, and San Andreas. This car has been a part of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online since its launch, but it cannot be purchased from any websites.

Players can only acquire this hidden car by stealing it. It mostly spawns by the docks in Terminal and might appear in areas like Cypress Flats, Maze Bank Arena, or East Vinewood Parking.

Imponte Phoenix's return in Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently unconfirmed. The game itself is yet to be revealed officially, but leaks like the recent GTA 6 trailer frequently appear online.

4) Vapid Sandking XL

The Vapid Sandking XL can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for just $45,000 in GTA Online, but Rockstar Games has also added a rare variant of this car, found in the Grand Senora Desert. It spawns outside a shop named Larry's RV Sales in that area.

However, this variant only appears when players drive a standard Sanking XL past Larry's RV Sales many times between 8 am and 5 pm (in-game time).

5) Declasse Tornado Mariachi

To find the Declasse Tornado Mariachi, players must go to a specific location in Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness near the Altruist Camp in GTA Online. The hidden car spawns after 7 pm (in-game time) with the police chasing it. To get this car, players must take out its driver and steal it.

The vehicle can then be stored in an owned garage. While this Declasse Tornado Mariachi looks pretty dilapidated from the outside, it features some interesting interior details, such as guitars and a Mariachi hat.

