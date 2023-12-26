5 huge things derived from the GTA 5 leak incident

The recent GTA 5 source code leak has been a devastating event for Rockstar Games as their servers got hacked, and tons of data was leaked on the internet. While the files mainly contained information about the single-player campaign of the game, players were able to piece together several things from the code, including canceled content, removed events, and more stuff about GTA 6.

While there was a lot of info in the leaked files, not all of it is important or necessary to know. However, there were some things derived from the codes that have taken the Grand Theft Auto 5 community by storm.

This article lists five major things that were in the leaked source code, and everything you should know about them.

5 things about the GTA 5 source code leak that everyone should know

1) The scraped DLCs

The major thing that most players were shocked to know about was the number of canceled DLCs for the single-player campaign of GTA 5. The leak suggested that there were a total of eight DLCs that were supposed to roll out for the game but were scraped for some reason.

While some of them were modified and turned into heists and expansions for the online multiplayer mode of the game, others were removed to be never seen again. Below is a list of all the scraped DLCs:

Manhunt

Agent Trevor

Assassination

Liberty City

Relationship

Prologue

Enterprise

Norman

2) Bully 2 files

Bully is another popular title by Rockstar Games, loved by the community. The title was released way back in 2002 and performed well. While it is not as grandiose as the Grand Theft Auto titles, the game has a decent plot and gameplay.

The recent leak has hinted that Rockstar Games was working on the next iteration titled Bully 2, but the idea was dropped for uncertain reasons. This news has been quite disappointing because the first game has a big fan base that would have loved to get another title in the series.

3) Midnight Club 5 and GTA Tokyo

Similar to Bully, The Midnight Club is another popular Rockstar Games series that has not received a new installment since the last one rolled out in 2009. This arcade-style racing game has a decent fan base that has been requesting the developers for a new title for quite some time.

Data miners have found codes and files related to Midnight Club 5 in the leaked source code, along with similar files related to a game called GTA Tokyo. It was supposed to be another project by the studio that seemingly got scraped for unknown reasons.

4) Alternate deaths of Michael and Trevor

The GTA 5 campaign offers players three options in the final mission of the game. Franklin needs to choose if he wants to kill Michael De Santa or Trevor Phillips or take down one of the antagonists of the series to save his friends.

If someone picks options A or B, they kill the other two protagonists of the game in a gruesome manner. However, the source code leak suggests that the developers planned an even more brutal end for both of them. This is what might have happened to both of them:

Michael gets dropped on top of a police chopper by Franklin and shreds to pieces.

Trevor gets frozen by liquid nitrogen and then smashed to pieces after Michael drives a car into him.

5) GTA 6's alternate name

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games ever, and hackers have already leaked several early gameplay development footage and other related pictures on the internet. However, the recent GTA 5 source code leak hinted that Rockstar Games was planning to name its next title, Project Americas.

That said, it looks like the studio did not go forward with this idea and instead named the upcoming game simply as Grand Theft Auto 6. It is also possible that Project Americas was a separate game that the studio was planning to build. We will never know if this is true or not.

The Grand Theft Auto community is also busy debating over the GTA 6 voice actor and is speculating who might be playing Lucia in the upcoming title.

