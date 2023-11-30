5 huge things learned about GTA Online Winter Update 2023 so far

Rockstar Games is all set to bring new content to GTA Online via the Winter Update. According to the available information, the developers are planning to drop something big to celebrate the studio's 25th anniversary. However, this is not just limited to apparel and vehicle skins.

According to the developers, GTA Online's upcoming Winter Update will bring several changes to the game that will further enhance the gameplay experience. While fans were aware that the patch was going to be special, Rockstar has confirmed it.

This article lists five big things that are coming to the online multiplayer with the Winter Update this December.

Robberies, Drift Races, and 3 other big things that players will get to see in GTA Online soon

1) Yusuf Amir is coming to GTA Online

Yusuf Amir has some jobs for the players in the online multiplayer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Yusuf Amir is a prominent character in Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony who acts as a tritagonist and helps out Tony and Luis on a number of occasions. This rich real-estate business tycoon has been in contact with players in Grand Theft Auto Online since the Import/Export update.

However, they will get a chance to work directly with him and steal some expensive cars along with his cousin Jamal in GTA Online's Winter Update. The developers will add quite a few high-stake robberies that will involve a lot of action and careful driving.

2) Drift Races

GTA Online is not limited to heists and other dangerous missions. Players love to participate in races and test their skills against others. Rockstar Games is all set to bring a new customization option for certain cars in the game. Once the update is live, players will have the option to equip a special drift-tuning modification through the LS Car Meet.

They will also be able to participate in the Drift Races Series and test their skills at new race circuits in this patch.

3) Wildlife will appear on the map

Wildlife appearing in Freemode is great news for GTA Online players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Rockstar is going to add a variety of animals and other wildlife to these versions of the game. This means that players will be able to witness random animals out in the open.

According to the available information, this will affect the Southern San Andreas landscape and give gamers a more realistic world with a variety of flora and fauna. However, Rockstar has not mentioned if this content will show up on PC and other consoles in the future or not.

4) A wide array of quality-of-life and other changes

Another reason the upcoming Winter Update is a huge deal is that Rockstar is bringing a variety of quality-of-life improvements. These are the following changes and features coming to the game:

A new and improved Interaction menu

More reputation points for competing in Pursuit and Street Races at the LS Car Meet

A new, specific service that will allow the players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC to purchase other player's copies of personal vehicles

Players will now be able to give custom name tags to each floor of Eclipse Blvd. Garage

The default state of the voice chat on consoles will be "Off."

5) Other additions and improvements

Along with all the new features and races that are going to appear in GTA Online very soon, Rockstar Games plans to add and improve several other things to make the gameplay experience streamlined. Below is a list of such improvements and changes that will be included in the update:

New and exciting music

New holiday gameplay modes

Addition of a new vehicle storage facility- The Vinewood Club Garage for GTA+ members

The improved Interaction Menu will allow PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players to manage their garages better

Salvage Yard business

Special Rockstar Games 25th Anniversary merchandise

While most of the improvements and changes are focused on the game's current-gen versions, this is a good sign because it suggests they might make their way to other platforms as well.

