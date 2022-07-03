5 most iconic locations in the GTA games

Over the years, the GTA series has become a yardstick for the open-world gaming genre. This is primarily because of the real-life world that this series has inspired elements from.

Almost every location is filled to the brim with intricacies that feature in their real-life counterparts, and most of them are certainly beyond ordinary expectations. However, some of them have stood the test of time for the players.

While some of these are popular for their uncanny resemblance to real-world locations, others strike a chord with the players for the sense of nostalgia associated with them. With that being said, let's look at the five iconic locations in the Grand Theft Auto games that players love and cherish.

Top 5 locations in the GTA games that players can't get enough of, ranked

5) Vercetti Estate (GTA Vice City)

Formerly known as Diaz's Mansion, Vercetti Estate is located south of Starfish Island in Vice City. It is one of the most prominent locations in the title and has appeared multiple times in various in-game missions.

The estate consists of a sprawling red-and-pink mansion surrounded by well-trimmed lawns, big terraces, lawns, and a low wall. There is also a private dock and a helipad within the estate premises.

In Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Tommy Vercetti takes over the mansion from Ricardo Diaz by eliminating him, thus leading to a change of name. It is home to the finale of the game, which is why every Vice City player loves and remembers it.

4) De Santa Residence (GTA 5)

The De Santa Residence is one of the most iconic and beautiful locations in GTA 5, and is the home of Michael De Santa — one of the main protagonists. The mansion is located in Rockford Hills, which is essentially an affluent residential neighborhood.

The house is built in the Spanish Renaissance style and is surrounded by West Eclipse Boulevard, Edwood Way, Portola Drive, and Rockford Drive. The property has several luxurious features, including a pool, a hot tub, and a tennis court. One can also do yoga, watch TV, access the Internet, or even smoke in different parts of the house.

The intricacies featured in the property are almost baffling and are a clear depiction of the coding genius that Rockstar is. The various features and the different missions that the residence appears in make it a very iconic location in GTA 5, especially with the story comprising of Michael's family issues.

3) Happiness Island/Statue of Happiness (GTA 4)

Happiness Island is off-shore from Algonquin, Liberty City, in GTA 4, and is accessible only by a helicopter, boat, or swimming. One of the most iconic attributes of the island is the Statue of Happiness, Rockstar's version of the Statue of Liberty.

The statue is fashioned as a copper-green statue supported by a stone pedestal and perched atop a star-shaped base. It is impossible to miss the uncanny resemblance it shares with its original inspiration. However, there are a few differences.

If humor and sarcasm were tangible, it would be Rockstar’s Statue of Happiness. The statue is shown holding a cup of ‘Hot Coffee’ in her right hand, and the face is strikingly similar to that of former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. It is one of the most iconic locations in the game because it's an almost direct reference to the Hot Coffee controversy that she investigated.

2) Grove treet (GTA San Andreas)

GTA San Andreas' Grove Street is, without a doubt, one of the most iconic and beloved locations in the franchise.

Set in the middle of Ganton in eastern Los Santos, the street houses the protagonist, Carl Johnson, and the Grove Street Families. The Johnson brothers, the leaders of the Grove Street Families, and their two other siblings were born and raised in this house on Grove Street.

Several weapons and vehicles can also be found within the premises. The location has been legendary since many missions occurred here, and it has made a comeback in Grand Theft Auto 5. Players have loved Grove Street ever since its first appearance.

1) Ocean View Hotel (GTA Vice City)

Vice City is one of the most fondly remembered locations in the entire series, and so is the Ocean View Hotel. It is the first safe house in the game and is located on Ocean Drive in Ocean Beach, Vice City.

The building is styled as a green, white and yellow Art Deco hotel facing Ocean Beach's eastern front. There is a suite dedicated to Tommy Vercetti on one of the upper floors, and players can explore it. Several weapons can also be collected from the hotel’s hallways and suites.

Esthetically speaking, it features light hues, creative furnishings, and a decor that is distinctly 1980s in style. Players love the safe house and its vibes. It is undoubtedly one of the most iconic locations in the game.

Lastly, it has now become an established phenomenon that Rockstar continues to outdo itself with various elements with every new title. However, most of the GTA series' success can be attributed to the larger-than-life locations in which these games have been set.

