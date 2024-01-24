5 important things to know about GTA 6 so far

GTA 6 is surrounded by many mysteries, even after multiple leaks and an official trailer reveal. However, hardcore Grand Theft Auto fans have been digging through the files and have discovered many details. While some of them were verified, others are yet to be confirmed. Nonetheless, fans continue to search for more details within the available data.

This article lists five interesting details that the community has discovered about GTA 6 so far.

5 interesting things to know about GTA 6 before its official release

1) The game will feature real-life event parodies

The first trailer included many snippets that parodies real-life events. Some of them are the trial of GTA 6 Florida Joker, dual hammer Karen, woman twerking on a car roof, alligator at Walmart, naked gardening man, naked running man, and many others. As seen in the trailer, these scenes will likely be a part of in-game social media platforms.

Grand Theft Auto 5 also included several Easter eggs and references to real-life events. However, they are a part of the game’s open world that you can discover randomly. Therefore, it will be interesting to see what new real-life events Rockstar Games will add to the open world of Grand Theft Auto 6.

2) Collaborations with popular artists

The developer is rumored to collaborate with artists for GTA 6 radio songs and mission background music. Interestingly, T-Pain, the popular American singer and record producer, has explicitly claimed he is a part of Rockstar Games’ upcoming project. While he did not explain his role in detail, he mentioned an album while talking about the matter.

A popular YouTuber named SanInPlay (X/@DjSan_) also claimed that Timbaland, the popular American producer, is a part of the upcoming game. However, neither Rockstar nor Timbaland has confirmed the claim. Therefore, it remains a rumor for the time being.

3) New and returning vehicles

Fans expect new things from the upcoming game, and vehicles are also among them. The trailer showed many returning vehicles in GTA 6 from Grand Theft Auto 5 and old Grand Theft Auto games. This includes the Bravado Banshee, Bravado Buffalo, Grotti Cheetah Classic, Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio, Oceanic, etc.

Rockstar Games also displayed some new cars that have not been officially identified, including the Lamborghini Aventador, Schyster PMP 700, Chevrolet Sonic, Dodge Ram Dually, Ford Explorer Police SUV, Horizon PC60 Power Catamaran boat, and many others. The community expects to discover more vehicles after Rockstar releases new trailers for the game.

4) The project has suffered three major leaks so far

The GTA 6 trailer broke many world records and gained many new fans. However, only the long-term followers of the franchise know that the still unfinished project has suffered three major leaks so far. The first blow came to Rockstar in September 2022 when 90 unfinished clips were leaked online.

After that, both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive were vigilant about the game leaks and stopped it from spreading further until the studio suffered another leak just a few days before the trailer reveal. Sadly, the actual trailer release was also not smooth for Rockstar, as it was forced to release the video early due to a third leak.

5) Grand Theft Auto 6 Online

While Grand Theft Auto Online became wildly popular and evolved into a standalone game in itself, Rockstar Games was also seen developing GTA 6 Online. The September 2022 leaks included a short clip where a multiplayer mode was seen under development.

As per the GTA 6 leaked video, Rockstar Games is testing the multiplayer mode with a 32-player capacity. The connection method appeared to be the same as used in the current multiplayer game. Each lobby will have 30 players and two spectators. However, an official reveal of the multiplayer mode is still awaited.

