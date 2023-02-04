5 incredible things to buy in GTA Online this week (February 3-8, 2023)

There are several good things that GTA Online players could purchase from February 3 to 8, 2023. The items shown in this listicle can be categorized into one or more of the following groups:

There are missions or rewards associated with them

They are on a discount

Players usually cannot purchase them on other event weeks

Anything from vehicles, guns, or upgrades is eligible for this list. Some of the items shown below will still be useful past February 8, 2023, yet the main reason to get them is associated with this particular event week.

Crowbar, Taxi, and more valuable purchases in GTA Online this week (February 3~8, 2023)

1) Taxi

A Taxi and the special shirt you get for owning one (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cost: $650,000

Trade Price: $487,500

There is a reward available this week that GTA Online players can only get if they own a Taxi. The Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar shirt is that reward, pictured above, for the reader's convenience.

It's a neat shirt, but another reason to own a Taxi is that it allows players to start the Taxi Work Freemode missions without having to always go to Downtown Cab Co. This week also includes three separate $100,000 bonuses and several clothing items for doing these jobs.

Ergo, it makes sense to buy this vehicle. Players who already own it don't have to make another purchase to get the shirt, as it should automatically be delivered to their account.

2) Brickade 6x6

A Brickade 6x6 with a livery you could get this week by completing a First Dose mission on Hard Mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cost: $1,015,000 thanks to the 30% discount

Those who have never done the First Dose missions can still purchase the Brickade 6x6 to get started with the Acid Lab business. Players who have completed those jobs can buy it for a lower price, but there wouldn't be a need to do so since they would get one copy for free.

Either way, this vehicle is the only one in the game that enables players to produce and sell Acid. The money from this business is quite good most weeks for how little one has to invest in it. Out of everything on this list, the Brickade 6x6 is likely the most useful one for a majority of players.

Best of all, this week's update in GTA Online gives 1.5x more cash than usual on Sell Missions. Resupply Missions also offer double the normal rewards, which should incentivize players to do them.

3) Equipment Upgrade for the Acid Lab

You'll make more money in the long run (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cost: $250,000 after completing ten Fooligan Jobs

GTA Online players can make more money from their Acid Lab if they purchase an Equipment Upgrade. For example, you would normally make $356,400 in an empty lobby in the Acid Lab's default state this week, thanks to the weekly bonuses. If you purchase the Equipment Upgrade, that would be $502,800 instead.

Those who wish to grind this week will find this purchase worth their time. Paying $250,000 is virtually nothing in GTA Online, with the only main limitation being that players need to do ten Fooligan Jobs to unlock it. They will need a Brickade 6x6 to get this upgrade.

4) Youga Classic

The bottom half comes from a livery, but you can still recolor the top half if you'd like (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cost: $97,500

The Youga Classic isn't a great SUV performance-wise, but it does have some cool customization options, and it's 50% off this week. Most notably, Surf's Up makes the car resemble Scooby Doo's Mystery Machine, which is quite topical since the Velma TV show is legendarily bad.

One should only get this van if they want something with good visuals on it, as it's not something you should ever use in a race you plan to win. That said, some GTA Online players like to get good-looking vehicles in their garages to make their surroundings look better, which is a good enough reason for them.

5) Crowbar

It's only buyable in GTA Online from the Gun Van (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cost: $7,200

Although GTA Online's Crowbar is nothing special as far as melee weapons go, it is worth noting that you used to be unable to purchase it. Back then, players could only get this weapon if they found it in one of its very few spawn locations.

Some gamers might wish to collect all the weapons in this game, meaning that owning the Crowbar should be on their agenda. Otherwise, players might miss out on an opportunity to buy it and would need to look for a way to get this previously rare weapon via other means.

You can buy the Crowbar from the Gun Van, whose location changes daily. Using an interactive map can help you find it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

