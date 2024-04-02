5 incredibly satisfying things to do in GTA Online in 2024

There are a number of incredibly satisfying things to do in GTA Online in 2024. These activities can provide a relaxing break from intense, albeit fun, jobs like heists, robberies, and business missions. Therefore, those who are looking for an alternative experience or are just bored of repeatedly playing this decade old title from Rockstar Games can engage in them.

With that said, here are five incredibly satisfying things to do in GTA Online in 2024. Most entries on this list are available for veterans and beginners, besides one that requires a hefty investment the latter likely won't be able to afford.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinion.

Knocking down lane dividers and other incredibly satisfying things to do in GTA Online in 2024

1) Free-roaming

Free-roaming is among the most satisfying things to do in GTA Online. The city of Los Santos is full of life and has been crafted in great detail by Rockstar Games. However, the most scenic areas of the map are in Blaine County around Raton Canyon and Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness.

While you can choose any vehicle for free-roaming in GTA Online, cars are usually the more popular choice. Engaging in this activity can also make you familiar with the map, which can be of great use during missions.

2) Knocking down lane dividers

Lane divider strip near Fort Zancudo (Image via X/@JustMeRyder)

One of the bridges near Fort Zancudo in Blaine County features a long strip of yellow lane dividers. Knocking them over with your car is some sort of an unwritten rule in GTA Online as well as an incredibly satisfying thing to do.

Doing so doesn't even damage the car much and can help you avoid the traffic. Therefore, if you are travelling from this bridge, feel free to drift from your lane and ram through these flimsy yellow diviers.

3) Tow Truck Service

The Salvage Yard and Tow Truck upgrade are useful but expensive (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Salvage Yard is one of the best things to buy in GTA Online. Getting its Tow Truck upgrade can help you make some extra cash via an easy going activity, that is Tow Truck Service.

This mission involves towing a car from a location marked on the map back to your Salvage Yard. It is incredibly easy to complete, takes only a few minutes, and is the newest addition to the list of satisfying things to do in GTA Online.

The payout of a Tow Truck Service ranges between $30,000 and $40,000. It is rewarded after your Salvage Yard staff has salvaged the towed vehicle's parts.

4) Drifting

Drifting takes a bit of skill but is a very fun activity to engage in with friends or even alone. Some GTA Online cars are better suited for this than others, especially the ones with a balanced build and a Rear-Wheel-Drive layout. Performing long smooth drifts and turns around sharp corners is one of the most satisfying things to do in GTA Online.

You can also equip your vehicle with Low Grip Tires or the recently added Drift Tuning Kit to improve their drifting capabilities by a fair margin. It should be noted that the latter modification can only be applied to a select few rides.

5) Stealing a jet from Fort Zancudo

Players can steal a fighter jet from the Fort Zancudo military base in Blaine County. However, there is a catch. Those without a Hangar at this location will attain a high wanted level as soon as they breach the facility. This makes the entire process quite challenging.

It isn't as relaxing as some of the other entries on this list, but managing to escape from Fort Zancudo unharmed with an aircraft feels incredibly satisfying. Such satisfying things to do in GTA Online can also keep you entertained in the wait for GTA 6's release date.

