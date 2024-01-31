Top 7 unwritten rules of playing GTA Online

GTA Online offers a variety of things for players to do. They can run businesses, complete heists, drive fast cars, fly jets, or mess around with friends. While the game has its own rules, there are also some unwritten ones that all players are expected to abide by. These haven't been imposed by Rockstar Games but have become a common practice among players over the years.

Therefore, if you are new to Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode, getting familiar with these could be useful. Here are the top seven unwritten rules of playing Grand Theft Auto Online.

GTA Online unwritten rules: Robbing stores after buying snacks, knocking over all yellow lane dividers, and more

7) Always kill the Diamond Casino valet

The Diamond Casino and Resort welcomes countless GTA Online players every day. Some visit to try their luck at gambling, whereas others spin the Lucky Wheel inside in hopes of winning a free car. Regardless of one's motive for visiting the casino, they must kill the valet before entering.

Despite him not posing any threat and minding his own business, players have made a habit of targetting this NPC.

6) Honking usually means friendly

The very nature of Grand Theft Auto Online's gameplay requires one to stay alert of their surroundings at all times. The biggest reason for this is griefers: players who would kill you for no rhyme or reason. However, if another player honks at you while passing by, it usually signifies that they mean no harm.

Since newcomers are often targeted by griefers, knowing about this unwritten rule can give a sense of calmness when encountering others in Public sessions.

5) Always rob the store after buying snacks

Eating snacks is how the in-game character regenerates their health in this game. Although some GTA Online businesses offer them for free, the standard method of acquiring snacks is buying them at departmental stores scattered across the map.

That said, one must always rob the store after buying the snacks to recover the money spent and get a sweet little bonus. This will trigger a wanted level, but that is just a minor inconvenience.

4) Don't buy expensive commodities on a Wednesday

Rockstar Games releases a weekly update for Grand Theft Auto Online every Thursday. While players mostly look forward to them for the payout bonuses, they also generously discount certain commodities like cars and business properties.

Therefore, you must not buy expensive things in GTA Online right before the weekly update comes out. Needless to say, this isn't a strict restriction but just a thoughtful approach that helps in saving cash.

3) Always knock over yellow lane dividers

The flimsy yellow lane dividers are always fun to knock over while driving on the roads in the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness region. There is something very oddly satisfying about this, which is why most players ram through them at every opportunity.

2) Don't change the radio station in someone else's car

GTA Online features a great selection of songs on its various radio stations. However, you must not switch the radio station in someone else's car without permission. This kind of behavior can be pretty annoying, especially if you are riding as a passenger in a stranger's car.

1) Don't grief players on a sell mission

Making money in GTA Online can be challenging. Hence, one must respect others' grind. Although the game itself poses hurdles to those completing sell missions by revealing their location, destroying other players' cargo is never appreciated.

You wouldn't want to lose your hard-earned cash in this manner, and neither do others. Hence, refrain from interfering in sell missions.

The next title might feature similar businesses and missions as well, and such details about its multiplayer mode are expected to be revealed in GTA 6 trailer 2.

