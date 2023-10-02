Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online turned 10 years old on October 1, 2023. There aren't many games that reach this milestone with such a level of popularity. Rockstar Games adds fresh content to it at regular intervals, absolutely for free, which helps in attracting new players even to this day. That said, it is possible that many of them might be unaware of some interesting facts about this game.

The acclaimed multiplayer title's decade-long journey has been quite eventful. Through trial and error, Rockstar has molded it into a money-making machine that stands unrivaled in its class. So, let's take a look at the top five GTA Online facts that might be new to many.

Here are top 5 GTA Online facts that most players might not know about

5) Wasn't included in Grand Theft Auto 5 at launch

Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto 5 on September 17, 2013, for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, but players had to wait until October 1, 2013 for GTA Online. This gave them an ample amount of time to complete the story mode before jumping into the multiplayer.

That said, its launch was quite problematic, with many losing their created characters and others stuck in the introductory mission. Needless to say, Rockstar was able to sort out the issues, and the game went on to make billions of dollars in the years that followed.

4) Apparel stores and Barber Shops can also be robbed

Apparel stores can also be robbed. (Image via YouTube/TGG)

Robbing department stores across the map is a rather basic way of making money in comparison to GTA Online money glitches. Players can either shoot the attendant or threaten them at gunpoint to walk away with a decent amount of cash. However, they can rob some other stores as well.

These include Barber Shops and apparel stores such as Binco or Suburban. Since the attendants in these stores cannot be threatened, players must take them out and then shoot the cash registers to steal the money inside.

Rumors suggest that robberies could be quite extensive in Grand Theft Auto 6. Details about the title are scarce, but a GTA 6 announcement might arrive soon.

3) Heists were added nearly two years later

Heists are such an integral part of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online today that it seems strange to think they were missing from the multiplayer at launch. GTA Online didn't feature any other lucrative money-makers back then either, which made getting rich a pretty tough task.

All of this changed when Rockstar dropped the Heists update in early 2015. Many other heists have debuted since then, with 2020's Cayo Perico Heist arguably the most popular one.

2) Removed cars can be bought at the LS Car Meet

Rockstar Games removed nearly 200 vehicles from in-game websites with June 2023's San Andreas Mercenaries update. The move aimed at streamlining the browsing experience on these sites, but players were clearly unhappy. While these rides return occasionally for a limited time, there is another way to get them.

One can buy a copy of other players' cars at the LS Car Meet on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of GTA Online. Hence, if a friend or stranger owns a vehicle that is now removed, it can be bought by taking it to the LS Car Meet.

1) Playing with Old-Gen players on Next-Gen consoles

GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced is the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version of the game. Rockstar still doesn't allow cross-play even within the same family of consoles, but there is a workaround by which Next-Gen console users can play with those on the PS4 or Xbox One.

This can be done by running Grand Theft Auto 5's Old-Gen version on the newer systems. This does mean that players will miss out on the exclusive Next-Gen features, but at least they get to play with their friends still on the older consoles.

Poll : On which console do you play GTA Online? PlayStation Xbox 0 votes