5 jobs in GTA Online to make money quickly and easily

GTA Online has been around for almost a decade, and most players already know the best money-making techniques. That said, the new Expanded and Enhanced version has brought in a wave of new players who are still learning the ropes.

The chaotic world of GTA Online sees every gamer trying to make the most money via their criminal empire. Businesses are a great way to earn money, but players shouldn't sit idle while producing goods in the background. This article talks about the best jobs to pick up to acquire fast and easy cash.

GTA Online jobs that are simple yet pay a lot of money

5) Pier Pressure ($11,000)

Many contact missions are handed out by popular NPCs in GTA Online, and Gerald is one of them. In the mission Pier Pressure, he needs some crystal meth and tasks players to get it for him.

A drug deal is taking place under the Del Perro Pier that involves The Lost and The Vagos. Players must disrupt the deal by first traveling to the marked location under the pier and then killing every Lost and Vagos member.

The drugs can be dropped by any random member of the two gangs; picking it up and delivering it to Gerald will see the completion of the job.

The mission can easily be completed in under 12 minutes, but the new payout system in GTA Online only offers the best rewards once the base time is spent (12 minutes) in the mission.

4) Blow Up 2 ($13,440)

Simeon Yetarian is another NPC who hands out many contact missions. Some of them are REPO work, while others are designed to take out the competition. The Blow Up 2 mission pertains to the latter type.

Simeon's rival stole a Banshee from him in the past and also owns a nightclub near his dealership; this adversary even possesses expensive cars.

In the mission, players simply need to go to the marked location, take the Banshee, and destroy all the other cars in the parking lot. Once the Banshee is delivered to the dealership, the mission is complete.

The best way to approach this mission is:

Take out the Banshee from the lot and park it at a safe distance.

Move all the other cars in the lot close together.

Throw in a few stick bombs.

Drive away with the Banshee and detonate the explosives after reaching the dealership.

This method completely circumvents the involvement of cops. However, the time-to-mission ratio remains the same for all jobs. To gain the most money, RP players must spend at least 12 minutes on the mission.

3) Extradition ($13,650)

Martin Madrazo is a name players will keep hearing a lot during their time in GTA 5. He also gives out a contact mission called Extradition that can be undertaken by up to six players at once. The main objective of the mission is to shoot down a Titan before it can take off from Fort Zancudo.

After shooting down the plane, Madrazo will text the player saying that the information to be protected has already been leaked to the DA. Players will then need to hunt down the District Attorney and kill him before he reaches his destination, Davis Sheriff's Station.

Upon successfully killing the legal servant, players must make sure to pick up the briefcase dropped by him and deliver it to Martin to finish the mission. One thing to bear in mind is that the wanted level needs to be lost before submission.

2) Rooftop Rumble ($14,630)

In another job, Martin tasks players to get a document that is involved in an exchange in a parking lot on Adam's Apple Boulevard. The parties involved in the meeting are the FIB and Professionals.

Upon arrival, gamers must eliminate all members of both parties, which will trigger a cut scene where an FIB employee will try to escape with the information. An all-out war will follow the cutscene as multiple waves of professionals and FIB agents attempt to recover the briefcase.

Taking one's time during this mission is highly recommended, as retrieving the briefcase is harder than it seems.

1) Trash Talk ($14,860)

Martin shows up once again, and this time, he needs players to take out a rival faction's waste management organization. The specific trash business is being used as a front to move drugs, and Madrazo wants to "clean up El Burro Heights for real."

GTA Online players need to locate and destroy four garbage trucks belonging to the rival gang. Once completed, they must travel to the Headquarters of the operation and blow up five more trucks that will be guarded by armed goons.

To successfully carry out this mission, players must kill all the members present at the HQ, destroy all 9 trucks, and also kill the gang leader who tries to escape on foot.

Locating these contact missions on the GTA Online map can be tedious. To make things easier, players can:

Go to the Pause Menu

Navigate to the Online tab

Then click on Jobs

Then select Rockstar Created

Then click on Missions

This will bring up the entire list of missions in the game, sorted alphabetically. Jobs paying out bonus rewards are also separately marked.

