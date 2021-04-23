5 lesser-known facts about GTA Online that some players may not know about

There is always a lesser-known fact worth discussing in regards to GTA Online.

GTA Online is a huge game in terms of content. With over seven years worth of content added to the game, there are bound to be some lesser-known facts that players don't know about (or have forgotten).

For some GTA Online aficionados, these facts are easy enough to guess. However, most players are casuals.

Predictably, some of these casual players have only started playing GTA Online recently. As some of these facts involve items or features introduced in an older update, it is highly unlikely that these people would know about it.

Of course, it should be noted that there are hundreds upon hundreds of facts that could be qualified as "lesser-known."

Five lesser-known facts about GTA Online

#5 - Players can shoot when switching between covers

It is possible to shoot when switching between covers in GTA Online (Image via MrBossFTW, YouTube)

GTA players typically shoot from behind a cover or out in the open. Rarely do players think about shooting when swapping between two different covers. However, players can do this in GTA Online if they wish to. There aren't many situations where it's useful, but it is possible to do.

It should be noted that players won't be as accurate as they usually are when swapping between covers. This move primarily useful to kill an enemy that got too close, although one could also use it as a Hail Mary tactic.

It might seem like common knowledge, but there are a surprising number of GTA Online players who lack fundamental shooting skills, especially when it involves cover.

#4 - Rockstar does remove content from GTA Online

There are dozens of removed activities and content in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Ignoring the seasonal events that come and go, there have been other pieces of content from GTA Online that have been removed in the past. Still Slipping Los Santos is an example of a radio station that new players can no longer listen to, as the Radio Antennas associated with it are gone. Surprisingly, there are dozens of removed activities and content in GTA Online.

Sometimes, these pieces of content were removed because they were unpopular. If they're taking up valuable resources or causing bugs, then it makes sense to remove them from GTA Online.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of the removed content involves Deathmatches and other Adversary Modes, yet it isn't exclusive to these kinds of activities.

#3 - Being inside a plane as a passenger

Players can drink champagne, smoke cigars, and use the internet as a passenger in a plane (Image via ScorchXII, YouTube)

Nowadays, being inside a plane as a passenger in GTA Online is a death sentence. Every weaponized vehicle will kill the players chilling in their Luxor Deluxe, making it a complete waste of time for most players. Considering that players don't buy non-weaponized planes as often as they used to, the fact that players could do this has become lesser-known throughout the years.

Here, players can drink champagne, smoke cigars and use the internet. It isn't groundbreaking by any means, but this feature was around before ridiculous weaponized vehicles became the norm. Its main use was for groups of friends to hang out, as the pilot would drive all of them to their desired location.

#2 - Using a drone to discover hidden statistics of other players

GTA Online players can also use drones to attack random NPCs and other players (Image via The Gamer)

Drones can do a lot of things in GTA Online. Other than being useful for general scouting, players can also use drones to attack random NPCs and other players. However, the most devastating attack a player can make is a personal one. Some guilty pleasures are best left in the dark, but the drone is more than willing to reveal it to its owner.

For example, players can see how many private dances and sexual acts the other player has participated in. If they see something like 100+ private dances, then it would be quite the fuel to use when bantering with that player. Likewise, players could see other neat facts that they'd normally never be privy to in GTA Online.

#1 - Sing in the shower to gain RP

Players can gain RP when they sing and shower (Image via GTA Online Reddit)

This fact is one of the most bizarre ways to gain RP in GTA Online. If a player hooks up their mic, they can gain RP when they sing and shower. It doesn't matter how terrible or amazing the player sounds; all that matters is that the player sings. There is no restriction to what they sing, but players should know that the whole lobby will hear them sing.

If a player wants to try it out and avoid the embarrassment of doing it in a full lobby, they could always try to set up a solo public lobby via MTU manipulation. This isn't the most efficient way to gain RP, but it could be fun to mess around with for some GTA Online players.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.