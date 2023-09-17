5 major features added to GTA Online in the last few years, ranked

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 remains extremely popular among fans despite the game being 10 years old. The game's multiplayer mode, GTA Online, is a big reason for its success, especially since Rockstar Games updates regularly with new vehicles, businesses, story missions, and more. It has managed to surpass all expectations and has single-handedly catapulted the franchise into a league of its own.

Among the game's many features, some stand out and have completely changed the way it was originally meant to be played. With that said, here is a ranked list of five major features added to the title in the last few years.

HSW Performance upgrades and 4 other major features added to GTA Online in the last few years, ranked

5) Imani Tech upgrades

Imani Tech upgrades were introduced with The Contract DLC update in December 2021. These upgrades can only be applied at a Celebrity Solutions Agency vehicle workshop to reinforce compatible vehicles to a much higher degree than standard armor upgrades.

The Missile Lock-On Jammer is arguably the most popular Imani Tech upgrade. It prevents Homing Missile targetting systems from locking onto cars that have the jammer installed. Another upgrade in this category is the Remote Control unit, which allows a vehicle to be maneuvered remotely.

Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online can also be fitted with additional Armor Plating, which increases their resistance towards explosives. The introduction of these modifications made surviving in the game's competitive lobbies a little easier.

4) HSW Performance upgrades

Hao's Special Work or HSW Performance upgrades can be installed to dramatically increase a car's top speed and acceleration. Rockstar Games had to create a few separate categories for HSW vehicles, such as HSW Time Trials and HSW races. Like Imani Tech upgrades, HSW upgrades can only be applied to some vehicles.

However, while Imani Tech upgrades are available on all platforms, HSW ones are limited to GTA 5's Next-Gen version. Even players who already own a Last-Gen copy of Grand Theft Auto 5 must pay to upgrade their game to the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S version.

3) Completing missions in Invite Only sessions

Although GTA Online is a multiplayer game, there are options to join either a Public or an Invite Only session. For the longest time, players could only complete business resupply and sell missions in a Public session. This was a big challenge as griefers would often interfere with them.

Since businesses are one of the main ways of making money in the game, this interference led to a lot of losses. Fortunately, Rockstar has recently allowed players to complete these jobs in an Invite Only session, making them much easier.

2) GTA +

Similar to HSW Performance upgrades, GTA + is limited to Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced (the game's Next-Gen version). Introduced in March 2022, it is a subscription service that costs $5.99 a month and rewards a plethora of benefits in exchange.

These benefits usually consist of free items, bonus payouts on in-game jobs, discounts, and more. It also includes fixed monthly perks like $500,000 in-game cash, free CEO/VIP abilities, vehicle requests, and Taxi services. However, these benefits get refreshed after each monthly cycle and are subject to change.

1) Career Builder

Originally, players were given entry into the Grand Theft Auto Online world without any assistance. They had to figure out the game on their own, save up to purchase a business, and eventually make millions over time. However, that is no longer the case in the game's Next-Gen version.

The title's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version includes a Career Builder, which gives new players $4,000,000 right away, lets them choose a career path, buy a new car, some weapons, and more.

Since Grand Theft Auto 6 will most likely have an online mode, something akin to the Career Builder might be included in that version of the game. That said, we are yet to learn anything about the sequel besides what was revealed in the GTA 6 leaked footage.

