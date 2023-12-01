5 major GTA Online announcements in the latest Rockstar Newswire

The GTA Online Winter DLC update is due any day, and fans can't wait for it to roll out. In the meantime, Rockstar Games has made several announcements through the Newswire, informing the community about the several changes, improvements, and additions that are arriving along with the update. This has created a lot of excitement among the players.

While Rockstar occasionally makes these changes to the Online multiplayer to streamline the overall experience, the upcoming Winter Update has quite a few of them packaged together. It ranges from changes to the Interactive Menu to the addition of animals to the free mode.

This article will shed more light on the topic and talk about five of the major announcements that were in the recent Rockstar Newswire.

New vehicle customization, missions, and three other major things arriving in GTA Online

1) Drift race and customization

Rockstar is going to add new race tracks for drift racing. (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has announced that they will be adding a new Drift Race to the game along with several new circuits to allow players to test their skills against others in a fun way.

On top of that, some specific cars will also be able to be equipped with a special drift-tuning modification by visiting the LS Car Meet. This is great news because GTA Online has various races, and the Drift Series will make things more interesting for everybody.

2) Yusuf Amir's robbery missions

Yusuf Amir from GTA: The Ballads of Gay Tony. (Image via Rockstar Games)

People who have played Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony are familiar with Yusuf Amir. He has also been in contact with players in the online multiplayer purchasing the cars through their Import/Export business.

However, this ultra-rich business tycoon is all set to start giving the players missions directly to obtain some expensive cars in the game. His cousin Jamal will assist the protagonist of GTA Online in robberies and storing the vehicles in a new garage/yard that will be available after the Winter Update.

3) New additions and improvements

Rockstar Games will be infusing new additions to the online multiplayer with the GTA Online Winter DLC 2023. This includes new benefits for the premium membership owners as well as other items that will be available in the game soon.

Salvage Yard business.

A new and exciting selection of music.

New holiday gameplay modes.

Special Rockstar Games 25th Anniversary merchandise.

Addition of a new vehicle storage facility- The Vinewood Club Garage for GTA+ members.

The improved Interaction Menu will allow PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players to manage and transfer their vehicles better.

4) Addition of wildlife to the Freemode

The addition of wildlife is big news for all the GTA Online players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. While this was visible in the story mode, the Online version was missing. That has now changed, as, after 10 long years, the developers have decided to add animals to certain areas of the map that players can come across during the Freemode.

The Southern San Andreas landscape will be most affected by this change and become a better place for general strolling due to the addition of animals. Along with this, there are also several other changes focused specifically on the current-gen consoles.

5) Other quality-of-life changes

As mentioned before, Rockstar has focused specifically on the current-gen consoles and is bringing a whole lot of changes and improvements to them. This includes improved features like the Interaction Menu and voice chat option. Below is a list of the changes as well as additional features that will become available after the update rolls out:

A new and improved Interaction menu.

The default state of the voice chat on consoles will be "Off."

Players will now be able to give custom name tags to each floor of Eclipse Blvd. Garage.

More reputation points for competing in Pursuit and Street Races at the LS Car Meet.

A new, specific service that will allow the players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC to purchase other player's copies of personal vehicles.

These are some amazing changes that will further streamline the game for everybody. While this DLC has excited the playerbase, the much-awaited GTA 6 trailer, scheduled to be revealed soon, is the next source of delight.

