5 memorable characters from Franklin’s story in GTA 5

Franklin's storyline has several memorable characters in GTA 5, some of which even reappeared in GTA Online in a more major way.

GTA 5 has multiple protagonists, each with their own distinct personal storylines. Franklin's storyline mostly occurs at the beginning of the game and like the other two major protagonist storylines, there are some memorable characters.

It should be noted that this list will prioritize characters that are exclusive to Franklin's story (or are otherwise heavily associated with him). While characters like Michael are integral to Franklin's growth as a character, this article is intended to give the limelight to some lesser-seen characters.

Five of the best characters in Franklin's story in GTA 5

#5 - Stretch

Stretch pushing Franklin (Image via GTA Wiki)

Stretch serves as Franklin's main antagonist in GTA 5, although he's ultimately a small fry compared to Devin Weston and the other antagonists in the game. Still, his conflicted relationship with Franklin and Lamar serves as one of the few major plot points in Franklin's personal story.

His betrayal is terribly inconvenient for Lamar, especially since it puts the latter in a perilous position. Fortunately, Franklin saves him. Stretch is last seen in The Third Way where Michael kills him.

#4 - Denise Clinton

Official art of Denise Clinton (Image via Rockstar Games)

Franklin's aunt is a new-age feminist who interestingly sees Franklin as a man who lacks ambition. While she isn't the most major character in GTA 5, her role as that annoying aunt is memorable enough for some fans to dislike her.

Her interactions with Trevor Philips are also pretty amusing, especially since Trevor is one of the funnier characters in GTA 5.

#3 - Simeon Yetarian

Official artwork for Simeon Yetarian (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although Simeon is a far more prominent character in GTA Online, he still has his moments in GTA 5. He is introduced as Franklin's starting boss, often having him and Lamar repossess vehicles for his business.

He's a slimy car salesman, but he's not as antagonistic as several other foes in GTA 5's story. Simeon introducing Franklin as the employee of the month, only to have Lamar get upset by it, was amusing.

#2 - Franklin Clinton

Official artwork for Franklin Clinton (Image via Rockstar Games)

Franklin is the main protagonist of his own story, which makes him the most prominent character here. While he can seem rather serious at times when compared to Lamar's shenanigans, Franklin is still an interesting character some GTA fans enjoy.

He is an ambitious character seeking to do more with his life, which makes him taking up Michael's offer quite fascinating. All of the other characters on this list are memorable for how they interact with Franklin, so it should go without saying that Franklin has his memorable moments in GTA 5.

#1 - Lamar Davis

Official artwork for Lamar Davis (Image via Rockstar Games)

Entertaining characters are often some of the best types of characters in a video game. Lamar Davis isn't the brightest guy around, but his performance in GTA 5 shines as some of the most interesting parts of Franklin's otherwise simplistic story.

He's a good friend of Franklin, although his antics often get the duo into unnecessary trouble. There's often a side of humor thrown into the mix, which only serves to help make Lamar stand out even more in Franklin's story.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

