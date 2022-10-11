5 types of missions that GTA 6 should bring back

GTA fans have been waiting for the next game in the series for a long time now. With the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, players got to replay the older games, leading to many reminiscing the most famous and infamous missions from the past.

The older games in the series had memorable storylines in sync with the side missions which added to the overall fun. With GTA 6 coming soon, fans hope to see similar type of missions. This article will list out five of these that the franchise should bring back, not ranked in any order.

GTA 6 should return to these five types of missions

1) Vigilante

This is one of the most famous missions found in several GTA games, where playing the good guy and stopping crime was a memorable experience. Vigilante jobs have appeared in these Grand Theft Auto games:

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto Advance

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

Grand Theft Auto IV

As the name suggests, the mission circles on eliminating criminals within a given time limit. The player fails if they are wasted, busted, or leaves the Law Enforcement vehicle for too long, time runs out, the vehicle gets destroyed, or starts another side mission which cancels the vigilante mission.

The rewards are different in each game, and there are also a slew of vehicles to choose from. With each successful completion, players can level up their vigilante ranks to get better benefits.

2) Paramedic

Another popular time-killer side mission in GTA games is Paramedic, where players get to save pedestrian lives. This has appeared in the following editions:

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto Advance

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories

The mission has twelve levels and each level introduces a new patient to be rescued. After completing all the levels (level fifteen in GTA Vice City Stories), players are rewarded with a bonus. The side-mission can fail if one ends it, leaves the ambulance, kills a patient, or gets busted by the police.

An improved version of the same with additional objectives can make for an interesting side-mission in GTA 6.

3) Courier

GTA: San Andreas has several optional jobs that players can take up and one of them is delivering couriers. To start this task, players must locate these delivery vehicles that are spread around the map. Once players mount one of these, they need to complete the task within a fixed time.

Players will definitely enjoy an improved version in GTA 6 which might add to the free-roaming experience.

4) Taxi Driver

Taxi Driver is a fun side-mission found in several games in the GTA series. The objective is simple, drive the passengers to their destination within the given time limit. The following games have Taxi Driver missions:

Grand Theft Auto Advance

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

Grand Theft Auto V/Online

The mission fails if the player is wasted, busted, the taxi is destroyed or time runs out. Rewards vary in each game as usual. Vehicles available include a taxi, cabbie, borgnine, Kaufman cab, Zebra cab, Bickle'76, and Roman's Taxi.

Taxi driver missions are fun for free-roaming around the map, while ensuring a safe ride for the passenger.

5) Vice Sights

Vice Sights is a side-mission in Vice City Stories. It is unlocked once the mission "From Zero to Hero" is completed. It will automatically start once players enter the Maverick parked at Escobar International Airport.

There are 5 levels in the mission and the objective is to fly low and fast above the city within time limits, entertaining the tourists. Players must also stop by the pink corona mid-air, while the clients take photos.

To complete each level, players must start and stop at the same spot and they will receive their cash rewards once each level ends successfully.

With upgraded graphics in the upcoming game, a similar type of job will look even better while flying around the city.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes