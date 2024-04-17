5 mistakes to avoid when playing GTA Online in 2024

Grand Theft Auto 5's popular multiplayer counterpart, GTA Online, is now a little over 10 years old. However, it continues to sell well, welcoming new players even a decade after being launched. A big reason for this is the multiplayer title, albeit competitive, is very fun. Rockstar Games has also released updates for it periodically over the years that have filled it with lots of content.

That being said, if you regularly play this title, there are some things you need to be aware of for an enjoyable as well as sustainable run. So, let's take a look at five mistakes to avoid when playing GTA Online in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Going for cheap properties and 4 other mistakes to avoid when playing GTA Online in 2024

1) Overspending

There are so many, and enticing, things to buy in GTA Online that one can easily end up spending more than they should. Super cars, fighter jets, luxury yachts, and apartments are among some of the things that look great in a player's collection, but you should only get them if your budget allows you to.

This especially applies to beginners since it is much better, as well as crucial, to invest in businesses first to establish a stable source of income. Players can have a really hard time in this game without sufficient cash.

2) Not owning the Kosatka

The Kosatka submarine is expensive but a vital investment (Image via Rockstar Games)

The RUNE Kosatka is a submarine that can be bought for a little over two million dollars from the Warstock Cache and Carry website. While it is certainly an expensive commodity, owning it unlocks The Cayo Perico Heist, which is among the best ways to make money in GTA Online.

This is one of two heists in this title that can be completed solo, with the other being the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid. It should be noted that Rockstar Games reduced the payouts of some of The Cayo Perico Heist's Primary and Secondary Targets a few months back, but items like the Pink Diamond can still yield over a million dollars.

3) Going for cheap properties

Cheap business properties aren't always at the best locations (Image via Rockstar Games)

Investing in businesses is the key to a sustainable future in this game. Notably, there are various properties to choose from for each of them, all differing in terms of price and location. A mistake that GTA Online players can easily make when investing in a business is going for the cheapest properties.

However, such options are usually not ideal. A good reason for this is that these properties are not in suitable locations and can make completing missions difficult. Therefore, you must research thoroughly which location is best for which business before making a decision.

4) Selling in Public sessions

One of the biggest mistakes you can make when playing GTA Online in 2024 is doing business sell missions in Public sessions. This is because others can disrupt them and destroy your sale vehicle, resulting in loss of product as well as the cash that you would have made from selling it.

Therefore, completing sell missions in Invite Only sessions is the way to go. Some of these jobs can involve NPC attackers, but they are much easier to deal with.

5) Griefing others

Rockstar Games recently released new Community Guidelines that promote a fair and enjoyable experience for all players and strict punishments for those that hinder that. Hence, it is better that you do not make the mistake of engaging in unethical gameplay and griefing players in Freemode. You shouldn't stand in the way of those completing missions either.

Additionally, you must not use any form of cheats or harass others in any way over text or voice-based chats, as such activities can result in account suspensions and even a ban in GTA Online.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Did you start playing GTA Online in 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback