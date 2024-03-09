5 best things to buy in GTA Online after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update in GTA Online has been a success for Rockstar Games. While the original payout for the missions is nothing too astonishing, the tasks are relatively straightforward and don't take too much time to complete. This means players can repeat it often and grind some money through them. However, the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update did add some amazing things to the game that players can now purchase.

With the plethora of vehicles and other items in the game, it can be a little confusing to pick out the best ones to spend money on. This is even more confusing for beginners as they have limited cash and knowledge of things in GTA Online.

So, this article will list five items players should purchase after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

Terminus, Interceptor, and 3 other best things to buy in GTA Online after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

1) Canis Terminus

Canis Terminus is the newest off-road SUV in GTA Online that arrived with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. Not only does this fourth-generation Jeep Wrangler Rubicon (JL)-inspired car look excellent, but it also has amazing performance under the hood, which makes it a worthy candidate for purchasing.

It is also an Imani Tech vehicle that allows you to equip the Missile Lock-On Jammer, making it safer. While its exact top speed is unknown, Canis Terminus does not feel slow or sluggish when driving. Its off-road performance is also excellent, as it has decent handling and grip to keep you on the road. The car also only costs $1,877,500, which is quite cheap for everything it offers.

2) Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor

The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor is the cop car that players have been looking forward to the most. Rockstar Games has been tasing this vehicle for a long time and finally dropped it with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. It is a modified and enhanced version of the Gauntlet Hellfire, giving it an excellent look.

The vehicle holds quite well on the road and has decent speed and handling. It does not feel slow to drive and handles the corners quite well. Being a police car, it has some amazing liveries and special customization options that allow it to stand out. However, the car does cost a whopping $5,420,000. Unfortunately, it is not on sale during the current GTA Online weekly update, so you must pay the full price.

3) Declasse Drift Tampa

While the Drift Tampa is not a part of the Clucking Bell Farm Raid update, GTA Online players can purchase it for a whopping 40% discount throughout the week (March 7-13). This is the perfect opportunity to get one of the best drift cars in the game at such a low price.

The Declasse Drift Tampa is a Sports car in GTA Online and is one of the vehicles that can equip the Drift Tuning Modification. This allows it to turn into a beast around corners and tackle tight bends with ease. While the car generally costs $995,000, you can get it for a mere $597,000. This is quite a decent price for a car with a top speed of 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h) and enough performance to win your races.

4) Declasse Draugur

The Declasse Draugur is another vehicle currently on sale after the recent Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. Thanks to it, players can purchase this amazing off-road vehicle in the game at a 40% discount. This is quite awesome since the Drauger is an excellent vehicle for traversing uneven terrain and having fun while doing so.

It usually costs $1,870,000 to get this vehicle in GTA Online, one can currently obtain it for just $1,122,000 in the game. The Declasse Drauger was a great vehicle before the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, but the current sale makes it more worthy of purchase. While not too fast, it can reach a top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h).

5) Vapid Benson

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update has added the Vapid Benson to the game for those who like commercial vehicles and trucks in GTA Online. While it might not be like the free Obey 8F Drafter, it is still a decent vehicle in the game.

It is slow but sturdy and comes with the Cluckin Bell Farm livery. It was heavily featured in the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update trailer as well. While only a handful of players in the game like to purchase trucks and commercial vehicles, the addition of Vapid Benson now offers them more options than before. It will cost you $513,750 - $685,000 to own this vehicle in the game.

While the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid was quite amazing, players have been more excited about the GTA 6 preorder ever since Rockstar Games made changes to its website.

