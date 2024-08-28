5 modern-gaming mistakes that GTA 6 should avoid at all cost

Modern games tend to make a lot of mistakes, and GTA 6 should definitely try to avoid them in order to enjoy a successful long run. From not understanding what fans want, to having excessive DEI influences and even costing too much, there are far too many glaring flaws that have led many modern titles to catastrophic failure.

One such recent example is Concord, although the iconic GTA competitor franchise Saints Row also ended on a sour note thanks to its recent reboot. Rockstar should take note of these to make their upcoming title a resounding success.

In light of that, we present five major mistakes modern games make that GTA 6 should try to avoid.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Modern-gaming mistakes GTA 6 must not repeat

1) Too much DEI

Many GTA 6 fans have been concerned with the recent trend of "wokeness" that numerous modern games have adopted, where the storyline or characters are influenced by corporate values of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion).

Since gamers began pointing out the involvement of companies such as Sweet Baby Inc in numerous video games, many have raised concerns about DEI ideas being forced into such titles.

A recent example is Concord, a hero shooter that has turned out to be too generic and not worth its price tag. The game had an all-time record (not in a good way) of just 697 players (as per SteamDB) on Steam, and complaints were not just focused on the gameplay, but the heavy DEI-influenced character design.

While some "woke" elements are seemingly forgiven if the gameplay is solid, games with heavy emphasis on DEI aren't doing too well right now.

2) Not understanding what fans want

Now, this is something that's closely intertwined with putting DEI values, but it also reflects a developer's understanding of what fans want in terms of gameplay. For instance, Baldur's Gate 3, which does have many instances of what can be called "wokeness" was an instant hit mostly because of its gameplay.

It managed to achieve what fans of BioWare games have been demanding for a long time — a non-linear RPG with tactical combat, heavy customization, and choices that impact the story. In comparison, BioWare's last few titles, like Anthem or Mass Effect: Andromeda, didn't deliver what fans wanted.

The Saints Row reboot is another great example of this, as the game didn't even try and pander to the Saints Row fanbase. In fact, when long-time fans started to question the design and narrative choices, the developers (Volition) didn't respond well. A game that's known for its gangster characters featured a cast of college students instead.

With GTA 6, Rockstar should try and appease their main fanbase if they want to be successful. They've already shown that they're willing to listen to the player community with Grand Theft Auto Online, so the next game shouldn't be too different from what fans want.

3) Launching in a bugged state

One of the top priorities for any game developer would be to launch their game in a playable state, and yet this is something many of them fail to achieve. In fact, Rockstar themselves have made a botched launch, with the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy.

The game was barely playable and was filled with bugs. This was true for the Saints Row reboot as well, which might've had more success if it wasn't so buggy.

This is something that fans have been worried about as well, which is why many of them prefer Grand Theft Auto VI being delayed rather than being launched in a broken state. However, a Fall 2025 release window probably means that Rockstar will have enough time to iron out all issues before launch.

4) High price tag

Rockstar Games titles usually don't cost too much (Image via Rockstar Games)

There have been rumors that GTA 6 will have an absurdly high price tag on launch. If this turns out to be true, then the number of players who are interested in the game might drop quite a bit. First of all, the game is only launching on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for now. While there are many players on PS5, the console hasn't yet managed to surpass the success of the PS4.

PC players also make up a large bulk of the Grand Theft Auto fanbase. So, the sales will already be impacted by the limited availability, and if it has an absurdly high price tag, like $150, even fewer people will be willing to buy it. A few polls have suggested that some players are still skeptical about the game, so winning them over with a high price tag won't be possible.

5) Too many microtransactions

Shark Cards shouldn't return in the new game (Image via Rockstar Games)

While Rockstar has mostly been providing free DLCs to Grand Theft Auto Online players, it does have microtransactions in the form of Shark Cards. There aren't many gamers who actually enjoy microtransactions, especially when they're ridiculously expensive or add a pay-to-win aspect to the game. Now, paid DLCs would've made sense for cheaper games, but we're expecting GTA 6 to be at least $60 or $70.

Releasing paid DLCs for such a game wouldn't sit well with fans unless Rockstar releases completely different expansions like the Episodes from Liberty City DLCs.

