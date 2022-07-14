5 overpriced GTA Online vehicles that have no business being as expensive as they are

Some vehicles in GTA Online are way too expensive for how little practical value they bring to the table. There are some cars in the game that cost far too much, making them unrealistic for most players.

Trade Prices can help lower the cost of some vehicles. However, some cars don't even have Trade Prices.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Rocket Voltic, Luxor Deluxe and 3 other ridiculously expensive vehicles in GTA Online that players should avoid buying

1) Winky

Cool look, terrible performance (Image via Rockstar Games)

It doesn't matter if a player spends $825,000 or $1,100,000 on this car; the Winky is just flat-out bad for an off-road vehicle.

This car is not good when it comes to going up small slopes, which sort of defeats the purpose of being an off-road vehicle. Its performance on the road isn't much better since it has a laughably bad top speed of 72.00 mph (115.87 km/h).

The only off-road cars it's faster than are the RC Bandito and Zhaba. The RC Bandito is an RC vehicle, while the Zhaba can take over a dozen missiles and is amphibious.

The Winky isn't nearly as expensive as some of the other entries on this list, but that doesn't mean GTA Online players should waste money on it.

2) Rocket Voltic

It looks cool at least (Image via Rockstar Games)

The regular price of the Rocket Voltic is quite a scam. It is priced at $3,830,400. Its Trade Price isn't much better, as it still costs $2,880,000.

The Rocket Voltic's main draw is that it's an electric car capable of using the rocket boost ability. It's not armored in any way, which means any explosive will destroy it.

Similarly, it doesn't have weapons, so it's not very useful for players who want to go on the offensive. It's simply a gimmick that is fun to mess around with for a few minutes.

Worst of all, you cannot sell the Rocket Voltic. Once it's purchased, it's yours forever. At least several other bad options can be sold once players are bored of them.

It's better for players to stick with something like the Toreador, which also has a booster, as it is significantly more useful in GTA Online.

3) Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat

Boats are generally terrible investments in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Boats are nigh useless to purchase in GTA Online. An expensive one that costs $2,955,000 and is also one of the slowest vehicles is undoubtedly a terrible choice. Seriously, its top speed is 36.80 mph (59.22 km/h). It's slower than the Kosatka!

The boat's design is nice, but there is no genuine reason why a player would need to buy it. Even something like the Longfin, which is nearly four times as fast as the Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat, isn't worth buying.

4) Fire Truck & RCV

Technically, these are two separate vehicles. However, both options cost over $3 million and aren't useful in the slightest.

GTA Online players who foolishly purchase either option will be stuck with a slow vehicle that can shoot water and prevent players from using other weapons.

Moreover, these vehicles cannot be sold. At least the Rocket Voltic's gimmick is fun; a water cannon doesn't have any practical use by comparison.

The RCV looks durable, but it can also be destroyed by a single RPG hit, making it even more disappointing than it looks.

5) Luxor Deluxe

It doesn't take a genius to know that a $10,000,000 plane that doesn't do much except show off a player's wealth isn't worth buying.

The Swift Deluxe has a similar problem. However, this helicopter only costs $5,150,000, and it's at least one of the fastest helicopters in the game.

With the Luxor Deluxe, players just get a plane that's barely faster than the Swift Deluxe, yet without any of that helicopter's mobility. The main gimmick of this plane is that it's the most expensive vehicle in the game, and it succeeds in that department.

Like some of the other terrible options on this list, GTA Online players cannot sell the Luxor Deluxe once they buy it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far