5 armored vehicles every GTA Online player should own

Armored vehicles tend to be some of the best defensive options a player has access to in GTA Online. How good they are defensively varies from vehicle to vehicle. The important part is that they will protect players from either gunfire or explosives. In the best-case scenario, these vehicles will protect them from both.

Some of these vehicles are must-have options for reasons past their impressive defensive attributes. This listicle will reference those situations when it comes up. Some GTA Online players will likely own all of these options already, considering how useful they are in the game.

Five of the best armored vehicles that you should own in GTA Online

5) Armored Kuruma

The Armored Kuruma (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some vehicles are great against an onslaught of bullets but are practically useless against explosives. A prime example of that is the Armored Kuruma, which is destroyed by a single explosive in most situations. It would seem like a terrible armored vehicle in GTA Online, but it does have one huge advantage.

It's practically bulletproof everywhere. Most NPCs don't use explosives. Hence, this vehicle is a godsend for most GTA Online missions.

4) Duke O' Death

The Duke O' Death (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players who were returning from a prior console generation can buy the Duke O' Death for free. That's the main reason for its inclusion on this list, as the following great armored vehicles all require more cash to purchase. Defensively, it's bulletproof on almost all sides, but there is a small opening near the front where NPCs and other players can shoot the driver.

Nonetheless, it takes nine homing missiles to destroy the Duke O' Death, giving it some limited yet valuable defensive qualities. By comparison, the popular Armored Kuruma is destroyed by a single missile.

3) Terrorbyte

The Terrorbyte (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Benefactor Terrorbyte is capable of withstanding 33 direct hits from an Oppressor Mk II's homing missiles before being destroyed by the 34th one. That's more than a single Oppressor Mk II is capable of having, so this type of armor can seem a bit overkill. Still, it's extremely valuable against all other explosive weapons flying about in GTA Online.

Not only that, but the Terrorbyte's weight also allows it to easily ram through almost every other car in this game. More importantly, it's also necessary to upgrade the Oppressor Mk II, which can still be a decent option after its nerf.

2) Mobile Operations Center

It can't drive on its own, yet is still very helpful to have (Image via Rockstar Games)

Anybody buying a Mobile Operations Center must get either the Phantom Custom or the Hauler Custom just by virtue of how the Mobile Operations Center works. Either of those two trailers takes 69 homing launcher missiles to destroy. Similarly, it can take 24 direct RPG hits or 59 Explosive Rounds from a Heavy Sniper Mk II.

The actual Mobile Operations Center is also armored in GTA Online, being capable of surviving 19 direct RPG hits. This type of vehicle isn't something that GTA Online players would typically use for traveling from point A to point B compared to the next entry on this list.

However, it's used in a wide variety of duplication glitches, making it a must-have armored vehicle for a different reason altogether.

1) Nightshark

The Nightshark (Image via Rockstar Games)

Two of the previous armored vehicles are too big and clunky to drive in some instances. Similarly, the Duke O' Death and Kuruma can't withstand as many explosives as those vehicles. That's where Nightshark comes in handy for many GTA Online players.

It's deceptively fast at 104.75 mph (168.58 km/h), excels off the road, and can take 26 Oppressor Missiles without being destroyed. Ultimately, the Nightshark is just an all-around great vehicle, not to mention it also has a machine gun which can help it fight back a little.

The main drawback to the Nightshark is its windows not being bulletproof. Hence, it's better suited to protect players from low-skill griefers relying on explosives than protecting them from a horde of NPCs with perfect aim.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

