5 popular weapon mods in GTA 5

GTA 5 weapon mods are surprisingly diverse in terms of what they bring to the table.

Many of the most popular weapon mods include something to make it stand out from the rest of the pack. There are hundreds of weapon mods that add a different model, but these weapon mods are different.

Some of the mods listed in this article have been downloaded over 100K times from GTA5-mods.com. It's also worth noting that every single mod on this list has great reviews, with the lowest rating being 4.59/5 stars. All mods will be available at the end of each entry.

Five popular weapon mods worth downloading in GTA 5

#5 - Colored Weapon Icons

An example of colored weapon icons (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

Not all weapon mods have to be related to how weapons feel in GTA 5. All this mod does is add color to the weapons in GTA 5's weapon wheel. It's a simple feature, but 46K people have downloaded this mod, giving it an average rating of 5/5 stars.

This weapon wheel applies to GTA 5 players on foot and in vehicles. It also includes a backup of the original grayed-out weapon wheel icons in case players wish to go back to it.

Players can download Colored Weapon Icons by clicking here.

#4 - Weapon Attachments Pack 3.1

The Weapon Attachments Pack (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

Sometimes, players find a good weapon mod with attachments that only work for specific weapons. This is unfortunate for players that like these attachments to work with every type of weapon, hence the need for this mod.

This mod adds support for various other attachments to all vanilla weapons in GTA 5. It has nearly 40K downloads and an average rating of 4.92/5.

Players can download Weapon Attachments Pack 3.1 by clicking here.

#3 - M4A1 [Animated]

M4A1 [Animated] model (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

Of course, some weapon mods actually introduce new weapons entirely. In this mod, players will have access to a brand new weapon known as the M4A1, which has some variations and custom animations for the player to enjoy.

It's a great assault rifle to mess around with in GTA 5, and that's indicative of why it has as many downloads as it has. 118K downloads with an average rating of 4.59/5 is quite excellent.

Players can download M4A1 [Animated] by clicking here.

#2 - Rippler's Realism

This mod is great for adding realism (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

GTA 5 is a realistic game as far as GTA titles go, but it's still lacking in many aspects when it comes to shooting. Fortunately, GTA 5 fans can download mods to fix that. When it comes to good realistic weapon mods, Rippler's Realism is one of the most popular out there.

Explosions are more realistic in terms of collision, recoil feels more real, and some adjustments to weapon damage are included in this mod. It's been downloaded over 100K times, with an average rating of 4.84/5 stars.

Players can download Rippler's Realism by clicking here.

#1 - Realistic Gun Sounds

Realistic Gun Sounds is the most downloaded weapon mod in GTA 5 at 480K downloads and has an average rating of 4.74/5. Unsurprisingly, this is reflective of the mod's quality. GTA 5 is a great game, but the audio of a gunfight can be a bit boring at times, hence the need for a mod like this one.

This mod is strictly about sounds related to weapons, and it does not alter anything else about weapons. Despite this, it does a masterful job at changing the audio in a way that significantly enhances the GTA 5 gameplay experience.

Players can download Realistic Gun Sounds by clicking here.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod