5 real-life cars that GTA Online Winter Update 2023 should add

Rockstar Games' latest Newswire post has confirmed a Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online Winter Update 2023. Not much has been revealed about it at the moment except that a new Super Car, the Grotti Turismo Omaggio, will be coming to the game with the December update. However, Rockstar usually adds multiple vehicles with DLCs, so players expect more than one new ride.

In this article, we will be taking a look at five real-life cars that the GTA Online Winter Update 2023 should add. That said, readers must remember that the game doesn't feature any real-life cars but, instead, has ones based on them.

5 real-life cars the GTA Online Winter Update 2023 should add: Lamborghini V12 Vision GT, Ferrari FXX-K, and more

1) 1961 Dodge Dart

The 1961 Dodge Dart is a sleek two-door ride that can be a great addition to the game's vehicular catalog. It has a long body featuring round headlights, chrome bumpers, raised edges at the back, and many interesting details. It has a topless variant as well, which is also the case with some existing GTA Online cars.

This vehicle is the inspiration for the Oceanic, one of Grand Theft Auto Vice City's most iconic cars. Since Grand Theft Auto 6 might be set in Vice City, Rockstar Games can add it in the multiplayer to tease the sequel. While its official trailer is set to drop in December, other details like the GTA 6 price and release date are yet to be confirmed.

2) Lamborghini V12 Vision GT

The Lamborghini V12 Vision GT boasts an incredibly ultra-modern exterior as well as interior, which stands out from anything available currently in the popular multiplayer. Entry to this car is granted from the front, much like fighter jets. Rockstar Games can add lots of customization options for it, allowing players to render it in their own style.

However, if a car based on the Lamborghini V12 Vision GT is added with the GTA Online Winter Update 2023, its exotic build and high-performance characteristics could very likely result in it costing millions of dollars.

3) Aston Martin Bulldog

The Aston Martin Bulldog is a drivable retro concept car, contrary to what its rather futuristic looks suggest. At its core is a twin Garrett AirResearch turbocharged V8 engine, which allows the car to hit great speeds. GTA Online is no stranger to the concept of futuristic rides such as the infamous weaponized hoverbike Pegassi Oppressor MK II.

Bulldog's design is, interestingly, very similar to the Tesla Cybertruck. Therefore, the addition of a car based on the Aston Martin Bulldog or a combination of it with the Tesla Cybertruck isn't out of the realm of possibility.

4) Ferrari FXX-K

The Ferrari FXX-K has a stylish, aerodynamic design and is perfect for being added to the upcoming winter update. It is powered by a V12 engine, and one of its most notable features is the split spoiler at its back. Its performance in the game can be made similar to existing rides like the Grotti Itali RSX or the Pegassi Ignus.

Whether Rockstar adds a car based on the Ferrari FXX-K with the upcoming winter update remains to be seen, but some mods for GTA 5 can add this real-life vehicle to the game's story mode.

5) Lamborghini Egoista

The Lamborghini Egoista is another concept car that is absolutely worthy of being added to GTA Online with the upcoming update. Its unconventional design will introduce value to any player's collection and will certainly stand out among other rides in the multiplayer. That said, it might cost millions of in-game cash for the same reason.

Besides the exterior design, a remarkable feature of the Lamborghini Egoista is its hood that lifts open, granting access to the car's interior. Rockstar can add a plethora of customization options for the ride based on the Egoista, making it a sought-after addition to the game's vehicular catalog.

