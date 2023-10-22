7 Gran Turismo mods for GTA 5 in 2023

Along with characters, storyline, and action-packed missions, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 is regarded highly for its vehicular catalog as well. The game features a variety of cars from different categories that players can either steal or purchase from in-game websites.

Gran Turismo is another popular franchise among motorheads for its great selection of cars. It got its latest installment in 2022, but players are still waiting for the next Grand Theft Auto title.

While they wait for a GTA sequel, players can use mods to bring certain elements from Gran Turismo to GTA 5 to have a somewhat new experience in the latter.

SRT Tomahawk Vision Gran Turismo Gr.1 and six other Gran Turismo mods for GTA 5 in 2023

1) Ferrari FXX-K 2016

Gran Turismo 7 features the Ferrari FXX-K'14, one of the fastest cars in that game. Although players need a lot of credits to unlock it, they can get a variant of it for free in Grand Theft Auto 5 by installing xX_Racer_Xx's Ferrari FXX-K 2016 mod. It has high-quality interior and exterior textures, working mirrors, dials, and spoilers.

2) Formula Gran Turismo

The Formula Gran Turismo is a classic racecar that has appeared in games like Gran Turismo PSP, Gran Turismo 4, 5, and 6 as well. There are similar cars in GTA Online, but the Formula Gran Turismo itself can be added to the story mode via a mod of the same name created by PegPeregoGaucho.

The car's exterior boasts several real-life brand names and has working dials, lights, custom steering wheels, four liveries, and even changeable tires. There is a minor bug related to its wheels, but this mod can be a great addition overall.

3) Lamborghini V12 Vision GT

Players can add the Lamborghini V12 Vision GT to GTA 5's story mode by installing Bigs (LMTLS) & China_Dazu's Lamborghini V12 Vision GT mod. This car has an incredibly unique design and appears in Gran Turismo 7.

Some remarkable features of this mod are the vehicle's Heads Up Display, high quality exterior, interior, and tuning parts. It can keep players engaged while they wait for Rockstar's GTA 6 announcement date.

4) SRT Tomahawk Vision Gran Turismo Gr.1

Gran Turismo 7 includes multiple variants of the SRT Tomahawk. While Rockstar Games has created several unique rides for Grand Theft Auto 5, its futuristic design easily bests many of them.

A version of the SRT Tomahawk can be added to Rockstar's 2013 title by installing DeezNutties123's SRT Tomahawk Vision Gran Turismo Gr.1 mod.

It has dirt maps, dials, breakable windows, street and race tire variants, and many other features. Despite debuting in January 2020, it is still among the best Gran Turismo mods for GTA 5.

5) Buggati Vision GT

The Buggati Vision GT mod has been created by Serizawa, and it allows players to experience the Buggati VGT from Gran Turismo 7 in Grand Theft Auto 5. The car boasts an ultra-modern design that is incredibly detailed, and only a few cars added by Rockstar Games can rival its highly distinctive interior.

6) Maserati GranTurismo S [Add-On/Replace]

The Maserati GranTurismo S is a sports car that has appeared in Gran Turismo 5, 6, 7, and even in Gran Turismo Sport. It has a sleek design that can add value to any player's collection, and it can be introduced to GTA 5 via DragoN777's Maserati GranTurismo S [Add-On/Replace] mod.

It fits quite well in Grand Theft Auto 5's surroundings due to its high definition textures and features a working dashboard, mirrors, dirt mapping, and breakable windows.

7) 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago LP 640-4 [Add-On | Template | VehFuncs V]

Gran Turismo 5, 6, and 7 feature the Lamborghini Murcielago LP640, and navzahed's 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago LP 640-4 [Add-On | Template | VehFuncs V] mod can make it a part of Grand Theft Auto 5.

Its model is inspired by the Gran Turismo 6 version of this car to some degree. This GTA 5 mod was first uploaded in October 2021 and then received a few updates that added auto wipers and side vents.

