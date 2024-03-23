5 reasons why Annis Remus is still popular among GTA Online fanbase

Annis Remus is a pretty amazing car that has been a part of GTA Online for quite some time now. It was released with the Los Santos Tuners update in 2021 and is still a popular choice among the community. There are certain specific reasons why the car hasn't lost its charm even after the developers have added several new ones to the game.

While new players might not recognize the power and performance of Annis Remus in GTA Online simply because it looks too clean, one can only enjoy its true potential after riding it around the town.

This article will give you five reasons why Annis Remus has managed to stay popular among GTA Online players.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

5 things that make Annis Remus a popular pick in GTA Online

1) It has a clean and mean look

One of the things that makes the Annis Remus so popular is its clean look. Rockstar Games tends to add extravagant and ridiculous-looking vehicles to GTA Online that have subpar design and performance.

That said, Annis Remus looks like a simple Sedan but is a Sports and Tuner car that delivers decent performance and keeps you entertained throughout the journey. After some customization, you can also alter the looks and add more mean-looking parts to the vehicle according to your taste.

2) It can drift even without special tuning

Another thing that makes this car amazing in GTA Online is its ability to tackle corners in the game. Being a Sports and Tuner car, you can install the Lowered Vehicle Stance as well as the Low Grip Tires allowing you to glide around the corners.

While several other cars can use the same modification, Annis Remus is one of the best after you use them and cruise around the town. Using these modifications will make things easier around hilly areas that have several twists and turns.

3) Can be used to look like Han's Fast & Furious Tokyo Drift "Mona Lisa"

There are several Fast and Furious cars that fans would love to see in GTA 6, and Annis Remus is one of them. While it is not the exact car used in the movie, it is a vehicle that comes closest to the original in-game.

You can use a variety of paint jobs and customizations to turn it into Han's "Mona Lisa" Nissan Silvia from the Tokyo Drift movie. Annis Silvia is based on the real-life Nissan Silvia S13, while the one from the movies is the S15 model. But after applying the modifications, you can drift around Los Santos and feel like a part of the Fast and Furious movies.

4) It can use the Drift Modification

The Drift Tuning Modification was added to the game with the GTA Online Chop Shop DLC alongside several other amazing things. This special modification is only available for specific cars and allows them to become better at drifting.

Annis Remus is one such vehicle compatible with this upgrade and can become proficient at tackling corners in the game. After equipping the Drift Tuning, you will be able to glide around corners without losing speed or crashing into the barriers. This is one of the reasons why this car is still relevant even when so many new ones have become a part of the game.

5) It's an overall amazing car

While Annis Remus might not be the fastest car in GTA Online or the most powerful one in the game, it can still push a top speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h), making it quite excellent. This is especially true when your goal is to drift around the corners.

On top of that, it also offers a decent number of customization options that allow you to transform the car to a good extent according to your taste. This is a big plus for most players who spend several hours modifying their vehicles. Overall, it is a great car that offers good performance along with drift capabilities.

In other news, there are rumors that the GTA 6 release date might get pushed due to some of the Rockstar Games' decisions.

