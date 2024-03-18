5 reasons to own Ardent in GTA Online (post-Cluckin Bell Heist update)

The Ocelot Ardent is one of the most popular cars from the GTA Online: Gunrunning DLC update that is still useful in 2024. Although the latest Chop Shop DLC and The Cluckin Bell Heist update added 15 brand new vehicles to the multiplayer game, the Ardent still gives tough competition to many new-age vehicles. If you want a well-balanced car for daily use, it is one of the best choices.

This article lists five reasons why you should own the Ocelot Ardent in GTA Online after The Cluckin Bell Heist update.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

5 factors that make the Ocelot Ardent a must-have car in GTA Online in 2024

1) Unique looks

The first thing you’ll notice about the Ocelot Ardent is its unique looks. Rockstar Games took major inspiration from the real-life Lotus Esprit for the vehicle. Although there are many new cars in GTA Online as of 2024, the Ardent can still catch anyone’s attention on the road. It features a boxy design with a low ground clearance.

However, the shape is very aerodynamic, allowing you to glide through city traffic with ease. Rockstar Games also included a sunroof and pop-up headlights. The headlights make the vehicle look super cool at night. If you love attending and hosting car meets, then the Ardent can be a great choice to show your style.

2) It is a weaponized vehicle

The stylish looks of the Ocelot Ardent can easily fool anyone into thinking it is a normal car. However, the Ardent is a weaponized vehicle in GTA Online that comes with two machine guns at the front. You can shoot 1000 rounds of bullets per minute from the driving seat.

Although the machine guns are not enough to counter all kinds of enemies in GTA Online, having the option makes the Ocelot Ardent somewhat better than other old cars in the multiplayer game. Nonetheless, you can still use the weaponry to fight with NPC enemies and other players on foot.

3) Budget-friendly car

If you are on a tight budget and looking for a vehicle for daily use, then the Ocelot Ardent is one of the best budget-friendly free-roam cars in GTA Online after The Cluckin Bell Heist update.

You can buy it from the Warstock Cache & Carry website for $1,150,000. Unfortunately, Rockstar Games offers no Trade Price for it.

Still, it can be considered a budget-friendly car considering the current state of the economy in Grand Theft Auto Online. Remember that you’ll still have to spend extra cash for aftermarket customizations.

4) Customizations

The new vehicles from the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update have some of the best customizations in GTA Online. However, the Ocelot Ardent is also not far behind in this category. Since it also falls in the military class vehicles, Rockstar Games offers various customization options that make the Ardent look rough and tough.

The Los Santos Customs workshop offers eight bumpers, seven engine covers, seven hoods, 41 liveries, four spoilers, and many other options from the Ocelot Ardent. Most of the liveries are military-themed and provide great looks for the vehicle. A complete customization should cost you around $340,000.

5) Race compatibility

While most weaponized cars in GTA Online cannot be used in standard race missions, Rockstar Games allows the Ocelot Ardent in all races except for the official Drag and Drift race missions. It has a base top speed of 91.96 mph (148.00 km/h).

However, the upgraded top speed of 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h) helps you easily beat many other vehicles in the game.

It is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online in the Sports Classics category. If you shortlist from the lap timing, the Ardent is the fourth fastest finisher with a lap time of 1:05.234 minutes. Therefore, you should own the vehicle to compete in races.

