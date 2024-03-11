Top 5 vehicles to buy in GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist update

The Chop Shop DLC, along with the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist update, added 15 new vehicles to the multiplayer game. Rockstar Games added mostly four-wheelers, including a truck, this time. However, as is customary, not all vehicles are worth the investment unless you like collecting cars for fun. The Winter 2023 DLC added many memorable cars that come in handy for different purposes in the game.

With that being said, this article lists the top five vehicles that you should buy in 2024 after the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist update.

Top five must-have vehicles after the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist update

5) Bravado Police Gauntlet Interceptor

The Bravado Police Gauntlet Interceptor is the newest and best cop car in Grand Theft Auto Online, and it was released as part of the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist update. It is an emergency vehicle that also appeared in the first official trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. Although the car has no special features, you can use it to roleplay as a cop in the game.

Rockstar Games charges a base price of $5,420,000 and a trade price of $4,065,000 for the vehicle. However, you have to unlock it first by completing the Slush Fund mission in the Cluckin Bell Heist. The trade price can be unlocked by completing the entire Cluckin Bell Heist. Keep in mind that you have to play as a leader at both times.

4) Obey 8F Drafter

The Obey 8F Drafter is an old vehicle first released in July 2019 as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort DLC update. However, after the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist update, Rockstar Games is offering it free for all players. Ergo, if you do not own the car already, it is a great time to acquire it.

You have to visit Rockstar Games' official website on a PC to claim the free vehicle after the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist update. The Obey 8F Drafter is a stylish sports car with a decent top speed of 117.50 mph or 189.10 km/h. The offer is only available till March 18, 2024.

3) Fathom FR36

If you are into drifting, then the Fathom FR36 is one of the best cars you can acquire after the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist update. It is one of the first cars to get the new Drift Tuning Modification, which also makes the car eligible for the official Drift Races.

Rockstar Games also offers plenty of race-themed customizations that make the car stylish. A fully upgraded FR36 can cruise at a top speed of 121.50 mph or 195.53 km/h. You can buy it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,610,000.

2) Canis Terminus

The Canis Terminus is also a new car, and it already made it to the list of best cars in GTA Online in 2024. The vehicle is uncannily similar to the 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon (JL). It is an off-road vehicle that also comes with Imani Tech support.

Rockstar Games sells it for a fixed price of $1,877,500 after the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist update. The Canis Terminus is a very powerful vehicle with great acceleration and top speed. The high suspension also helps you traverse through tough terrains with ease.

1) Grotti Turismo Omaggio

The Grotti Turismo Omaggio is the best daily car you can buy after the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist update. The supercar is inspired by the real-life Ferrari F8 Tributo and also supports Imani Tech upgrades. Although it is unsuitable for off-roading, expert drivers can take it through any terrain.

It is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online after the Cluckin Bell Heist update, with a top speed of 122.50 mph or 197.14 km/h. You can use it in almost all races except for the official Drag and Drift Races. Nonetheless, you can buy it for a fixed price of $2,845,000.

